 
 

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Call Each Other 'Husband' in Sweet Picture

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Call Each Other 'Husband' in Sweet Picture
Instagram
Celebrity

The Peter Parker depicter and his 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' co-star call each other 'husbandgoals' in an adorable picture that sees them snuggling on a coach.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland wished his "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-star Jake Gyllenhaal a happy birthday in an adorable post as the latter turned 39 on Thursday, December 19. He posted a picture of them snuggling on a coach.

The two Marvel actors called each other "husbandgoals." The Peter Parker depicter wrote, "He's the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday mate. #husbandgoals." Gyllenhaal immediately approved, "Thanks homie!#husbandgoals."

The black-and-white picture got 5 million likes and still counting on Holland's Instagram page. Chart-topping singer Shawn Mendes also gave the two actors thumbs-up, "Wow this is a cool photo." Actress Imogen Leaver agreed, "This is very cute."

Fans were also raving over their bromance. "I wish someone looked at me the way tom looks at jake," one wrote. Another penned, "I feel like we're interrupting a date." MTV commented, "if this doesn't become the most-liked post of all time I'm deleting my account." Another gushed, "Proof there is love for everyone."

Tom Holland also had a great chemistry with another A-lister Will Smith. Despite both lending their voice to the main characters in the new animated movie "Spies In Disguise", they never met in person until Smith invited Holland to an escape hotel in Los Angeles.

They goofed off while trying to find clues that could get them out. They got 30 minutes to free themselves and managed to escape before time was up. The best "wingman in the movies AND in life," so Smith called the Spidey star.

Meanwhile, Holland said in an interview, "I've been a big Will Smith fan for a long time, and then all of a sudden I was locked in a room with him, trying to get us to escape. I don't know if I wanted to escape, I was enjoying myself in there with Will Smith."

You can share this post!

Karlie Redd Gets Into Fight During 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' Filming

'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans React
Related Posts
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Call Each Other 'Husband' in Sweet Picture

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Call Each Other 'Husband' in Sweet Picture

Tom Holland Spills Why Escape Room Win With Will Smith Saddened Him A Little

Tom Holland Spills Why Escape Room Win With Will Smith Saddened Him A Little

Tom Holland Says He Was Stressed Out by Marvel and Sony Feud Over 'Spider-Man' Movie Rights

Tom Holland Says He Was Stressed Out by Marvel and Sony Feud Over 'Spider-Man' Movie Rights

Tom Holland Divides Fans With His Shocking Dramatic Makeover

Tom Holland Divides Fans With His Shocking Dramatic Makeover

Tom Holland Breaks Silence on Olivia Bolton Dating Rumors

Tom Holland Breaks Silence on Olivia Bolton Dating Rumors

Most Read
Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'
Celebrity

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out