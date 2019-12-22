 
 

Karlie Redd Gets Into Fight During 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' Filming

Karlie Redd Gets Into Fight During 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' Filming
Instagram
TV

Karlie is caught on camera getting into a physical altercation with another woman at the Christmas party hosted by fellow cast member Sierra Gates in Atlanta.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Karlie Redd was embroiled in a catfight. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star was involved in a nasty fight with another woman at a jewelry store in Atlanta while the cameras were rolling. There were a lot of cursing and some hair pulling involved.

The altercation occurred at the Christmas party hosted by fellow cast member Sierra Gates who came with her boyfriend BK Brasco. Rasheeda and Toya Wright were among the crowd as well. Brasco was seen helping break up the fight.

People tried to calm Karlie down while some others forcefully hauled the other girl off the room to avoid further confrontation. The other girl wearing a silver outfit and a black short coat was identified as the lash tech at Sierra's glam shop.

Karlie hasn't commented on the brawl. Meanwhile, Sierra simply expressed gratitude for those who attended the bash. "Thank you to everyone that came out & supported my Christmas party peace love & blessings," she wrote on Instagram.

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" wrapped up season 8 over the summer. In the last season, Karlie often butted head with castmate Pooh Hicks as Karlie denied Pooh's claims that they once had threesome with Pooh's husband Hiriam Hicks.

The upcoming season reportedly will see the return of former cast member Joseline Hernandez. Despite being busy promoting and filming her new show called "Joseline's Cabaret" for Zeus, she is rumored to be back on the VH1 series.

Joseline quit "Love & Hip Hop" in 2017 due to her public feud with the producers. She blasted the creator Mona Scott-Young back then, "I'm about to tell you about this b***h Mona and how she muthaf**ker treated her cast members and all the s**t that she's done to us throughout the muthaf**king years."

You can share this post!

Elizabeth Hurley Keeps Her Body Toned by Doing Manual Labors
Related Posts
Karlie Redd Gets Into Fight During 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' Filming

Karlie Redd Gets Into Fight During 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' Filming

Most Read
Michael Jackson's Estate Reaches Settlement With Disney Over Copyright Lawsuit
TV

Michael Jackson's Estate Reaches Settlement With Disney Over Copyright Lawsuit

Kevin Hart Reveals Plan to Have Fourth Child

Kevin Hart Reveals Plan to Have Fourth Child

Chris Daughtry's Children Suspect His Participation on 'The Masked Singer'

Chris Daughtry's Children Suspect His Participation on 'The Masked Singer'

'RHOC' Reunion Part 1: Vicki Gunvalson Lashes Out at Andy Cohen and Production

'RHOC' Reunion Part 1: Vicki Gunvalson Lashes Out at Andy Cohen and Production

'The Masked Singer': The Fox Is Season 2 Winner - Find Out His Identity!

'The Masked Singer': The Fox Is Season 2 Winner - Find Out His Identity!

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

Watch: John Amos Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Good Times' Live Special

Watch: John Amos Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Good Times' Live Special

Report: Ruth Wilson Exited 'The Affair' Due to 'Hostile Work Environment' and 'Nudity' Issues

Report: Ruth Wilson Exited 'The Affair' Due to 'Hostile Work Environment' and 'Nudity' Issues

50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series

50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series

Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'AGT'

Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'AGT'

'Walking Dead' Stuntman John Bernecker Estate Receives $8.6M in Wrongful Death Trial

'Walking Dead' Stuntman John Bernecker Estate Receives $8.6M in Wrongful Death Trial

Sia Hands Over $215,000 to Three 'Survivor' Contestants

Sia Hands Over $215,000 to Three 'Survivor' Contestants

SAG-AFTRA Expanding 'AGT' Investigation Following Orlando Jones' Firing From 'American Gods'

SAG-AFTRA Expanding 'AGT' Investigation Following Orlando Jones' Firing From 'American Gods'