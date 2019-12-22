 
 

Elizabeth Hurley Keeps Her Body Toned by Doing Manual Labors

The Queen Helena of 'The Royals' says she did all kind of chores around the house to burn her calories instead of regularly hitting the gym to her fit and healthy,

AceShowbiz - British actress Elizabeth Hurley relies on manual labour to keep her fit and healthy after 50.

The "Bedazzled" beauty is known for showing off her fantastic figure in bikini snaps online, but she insists her toned physique has nothing to do with hitting the gym - and is instead the result of performing all kinds of chores inside and outside the house.

"To be honest, I don't do any exercise, per se, but I'm extremely active, because for me, I've always found when you look around, the best bodies are on manual labourers," she explained to U.S. breakfast show "Good Morning America".

"I use a chainsaw, I use a hedge trimmer," the 54 year old said. "You burn a ton of calories, and you're using everything (every muscle in your body), and you've cut the hedge, so I recommend people just being more active: run up the stairs a lot, never take the elevator!"

