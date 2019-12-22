 
 

John Lithgow Refuses to Play Donald Trump Onscreen

The 'Bombshell' actor, who has played politicians like Bill Clinton and Winston Churchill onscreen, rejects the offer to portray the current President of the United States.

AceShowbiz - John Lithgow is doing his best to avoid playing U.S. President Donald Trump onscreen.

The veteran actor has already been offered a role to portray the controversial impeached leader in a film, but he passed on the opportunity, and admits he's unlikely to accept another one if it comes his way.

"They (producers) actually asked me to play Donald Trump in a project," John reveals in a forthcoming episode of "Sunday Today with Willie Geist". "I turned it down mainly because I was doing something else. I don't think I would do it (play Donald Trump), it's almost too close."

John went deep into character as late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, another controversial figure who resigned from his position at the media outlet after being accused of sexual harassment by anchors Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, in his new movie "Bombshell".

Although John finds himself playing a number of prominent political personalities in his work, having also recently depicted late wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the Netflix series "The Crown" and Bill Clinton in the Broadway play "Hillary and Clinton", he insists he doesn't go out looking for political roles.

"It's what was offered to me," he explains. "You get offered one and they come after you for another."

"Bombshell", which also stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie and centres around Ailes' sexual harassment fallout, is released on Friday, December 20.

