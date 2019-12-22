 
 

Tekashi69 Ordered to Complete Mental Health Program After Jail Stint

The 'Gummo' rapper is required to complete a court-ordered mental health program when he comes home after serving his 2-year prison time as a part of his plea deal.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Embattled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will reportedly have to have to enrol in a mental health program after he's released from prison.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ.com, the "Gummo" hitmaker will also have to continue to cooperate with federal investigators as he reports to the outpatient program as part of his plea deal.

The docs show it's been recommended that Tekashi is placed in a correctional facility as close to New York City as possible, so his family can easily visit him.

The news comes after the star, real name Daniel Hernandez, was ordered to serve two years behind bars for gang-related racketeering and firearms charges on Wednesday, December 18.

He struck a plea deal with prosecutors and served as their all-star witness in cases against members of the notoriously violent Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

Although the musician faced up to 47 years in prison for his involvement with the Brooklyn, New York gang, his sentence was cut significantly due to his cooperation with investigations.

And while the judge ruled the accusations made against the MC were "too violent and selfish" to let him off entirely, he was given credit for time served and may be out of prison in late 2020.

He must ultimately spend a total of two years behind bars, and five years on supervised probation. He will also have to complete 300 hours of community service, pay a $35,000 fine.

