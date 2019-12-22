Demi Lovato Announces Split From Austin Wilson

Instagram/Angelo Kritikos Celebrity

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker confirms she is no longer dating model Wilson only a month after they officially made their debut as a couple on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has called it quits with her boyfriend Austin Wilson.

The "Skyscraper" star made her relationship with the Los Angeles-based model Instagram official with a set of sweet snaps just last month, but confirmed the two have since parted ways.

Replying to a fan on social media, the 27-year-old singer confirmed that she and Austin were no longer together and asked fans to "not go after" him with mean comments.

"Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos," Demi wrote.

She added, "Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

Prior to her romance with Austin, Demi was linked to U.S. TV reality star Mike Johnson, who rose to fame when he appeared on "The Bachelorette" earlier this year.