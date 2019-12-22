Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Actress Lysette Anthony More Than Once

WENN Celebrity

The 67-year-old disgraced movie mogul is facing new allegations from 'Hollyoaks' star Lysette Anthony who claimed he forced himself on her more than once.

Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - British actress Lysette Anthony has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her more than once.

The 56-year-old, who stars in U.K. soap "Hollyoaks", spoke out against the disgraced movie mogul back in 2017, telling The Sunday Times newspaper she was attacked by Weinstein in London in the 1980s.

In her first TV interview about the incident on Friday, December 20, she alleged that he raped her on two occasions - first in her London home and subsequently in a hotel during the Cannes Film Festival.

The soap star previously alleged the former Miramax boss "pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack in my tiny hall and started fumbling at my gown" in her London basement flat after the former friends met up for lunch, and made a second accusation in a chat with Britain's Channel 4 News.

Anthony recalled Weinstein came "waddling after me, pushing me into my little room... and raping me," and insisted she did not report the alleged rapes because she would have been "destroyed."

She also feared not being believed and thought she might lose her husband if she came forward.

However, the star now wants to see her former "so-called friend," who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 70 women, found guilty of rape when he faces trial on multiple sexual assault charges on January 6, 2020.

Anthony said, "Money in a pot would be very nice but that's not what this is at all. I want 'rapist,' I want 'serial predatory rapist.' Justice would look like 'guilty.' "

A spokesperson for Weinstein said "allegations are not certainties" and that he is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence in his upcoming trial. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex and is pleading not guilty to all charges against him.