 
 

'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo and Husband Busted for Guns and Drugs in Police Raid

Instagram
Celebrity

Drita and Lee D'Avanzo are taken into police custody on multiple charges of criminal possession of guns and drugs following an NYPD raid in their Staten Island house.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - The D'Avanzos got a surprise visit from NYPD officers Thursday night, December 19. "Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo and her husband Lee were busted for illegal possession of guns and drugs in police raid at their Staten Island home.

Two loaded firearms, a Smith & Wesson 9mm and an S&W 38 caliber gun, were found as cops executed a search warrant. The law enforcement also discovered 120 pills of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, 22 Xanax pills, and a large amount of weed.

According to TMZ, the couple was taken into custody on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 43-year-old VH1 star and her husband Lee D'Avanzo were additionally booked on 1 count of acting in a manner injurious to a child as one of their children was in the house at the time of the raid.

Drita's bail was set at $15,000 while Lee's at $100,000. Both are due in court next month on January 31. While Lee remained in custody, Drita was seen leaving prison on Friday following a hearing.

As Drita was back home, a judge ordered a limited order of protection for her 12-year-old daughter. The reality show star will be subject to arrest and additional charges if she commits any further crimes around the child.

Lee D'Avanzo was jailed in 2001 after convicted of bank robberies and drug deals. He was released in 2006 but returned to prison a few years later after he and a group of men attempted to break into a bank vault.

Lee D'Avanzo starred in all six seasons of "Mob Wives". She also appeared in the spinoff "Big Ang" which focused on fellow cast member Angela Raiola who later died in 2016 from complications of throat cancer and pneumonia.

