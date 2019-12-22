 
 

Stephen Curry Responds to Wife's 'Eggplant' Jokes Following Alleged Nude Pics

Stephen Curry Responds to Wife's 'Eggplant' Jokes Following Alleged Nude Pics
Instagram
Celebrity

The Golden State Warriors players and his celebrity cook wife Ayesha Curry crack jokes on Instagram hot on heels of the alleged leak of his graphic pictures.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Ayesha Curry is aware of the alleged nude pictures of her NBA star husband Stephen Curry. As the internet went wild with people posting hilarious comments and memes, Ayesha joined in on the fun. The mother of three, who's also a cookbook author, took to Instagram to give subtle responses to the whole debacle.

In one Instagram Story, she held a canned yerba mate drink and added caption, "Love this drink so much! But the [eggplant] flavor is my fave!" In another, she said, "For today's meal, I realized I have all the ingredients on hand to make what I needed to make so I figured I would go ahead and make some eggplant parmesan."

The basketball player was quick to reply to his wife's jokes. "@ayeshacurry ig story got me crying laughing. So many [clown] out here." Meanwhile, his agent vehemently denied the NSFW photos were his, insisting they were fake.

Back in June, it was actually Ayesha who claimed she took nude photos and sent them to her husband. The "Family Food Fight" star admitted to being afraid they might leak, but Stephen refused to delete them. "[I send] hundreds of them!" she told E!. "And he won't delete them off his phone, and he's not that secure with his phone - so it's actually one of the scariest things in my life."

Among the funny comments on the internet, some hilariously voiced their frustrations that the alleged nude pics were Stephen's and not Ayesha's. "Steph Curry Nudes Leaked before Ayesha's [angry face emoji]," one person wrote on Twitter along with "what the hell was that" meme. Another amusingly commented, "That's stupid! Use your common sense."

You can share this post!

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo and Husband Busted for Guns and Drugs in Police Raid
Related Posts
Stephen Curry Responds to Wife's 'Eggplant' Jokes Following Alleged Nude Pics

Stephen Curry Responds to Wife's 'Eggplant' Jokes Following Alleged Nude Pics

Stephen Curry 'Proud' of Wife Ayesha for Being Real Despite 'Bulls**t' Criticism

Stephen Curry 'Proud' of Wife Ayesha for Being Real Despite 'Bulls**t' Criticism

Ayesha and Stephen Curry Welcome Third Child Earlier, Share the First Pictures

Ayesha and Stephen Curry Welcome Third Child Earlier, Share the First Pictures

Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry Welcome Baby No. 2

Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Curry Welcome Baby No. 2

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree