Stephen Curry Responds to Wife's 'Eggplant' Jokes Following Alleged Nude Pics

Instagram Celebrity

The Golden State Warriors players and his celebrity cook wife Ayesha Curry crack jokes on Instagram hot on heels of the alleged leak of his graphic pictures.

Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Ayesha Curry is aware of the alleged nude pictures of her NBA star husband Stephen Curry. As the internet went wild with people posting hilarious comments and memes, Ayesha joined in on the fun. The mother of three, who's also a cookbook author, took to Instagram to give subtle responses to the whole debacle.

In one Instagram Story, she held a canned yerba mate drink and added caption, "Love this drink so much! But the [eggplant] flavor is my fave!" In another, she said, "For today's meal, I realized I have all the ingredients on hand to make what I needed to make so I figured I would go ahead and make some eggplant parmesan."

The basketball player was quick to reply to his wife's jokes. "@ayeshacurry ig story got me crying laughing. So many [clown] out here." Meanwhile, his agent vehemently denied the NSFW photos were his, insisting they were fake.

Back in June, it was actually Ayesha who claimed she took nude photos and sent them to her husband. The "Family Food Fight" star admitted to being afraid they might leak, but Stephen refused to delete them. "[I send] hundreds of them!" she told E!. "And he won't delete them off his phone, and he's not that secure with his phone - so it's actually one of the scariest things in my life."

Among the funny comments on the internet, some hilariously voiced their frustrations that the alleged nude pics were Stephen's and not Ayesha's. "Steph Curry Nudes Leaked before Ayesha's [angry face emoji]," one person wrote on Twitter along with "what the hell was that" meme. Another amusingly commented, "That's stupid! Use your common sense."