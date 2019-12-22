Celebrity

Despite their efforts to bring the spirits of Christmas home, these stars' decorations turn out not quite as they expect, with some even receiving backlashes on social media.

Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Christmas is not complete without some Christmas decorations. Thus, to light up the mood for the festivity, Christmas trees are set up, mistletoe is hung, lights are lit and other ornaments are installed days or even weeks ahead of the actual celebration date.

But the excitement isn't always equal with the result. Despite one's best effort to decorate the house with pretty stuff, it can turn disastrous like what happened to some celebrities who publicly documented and shared their holiday preparations. While some of them shamelessly admitted their fails, not a few believed that they have squeezed the most of their creativity only to be disappointed by negative feedback from fans and social media users.

So if you think your tree is too mediocre it's boring, take a look at these celebrities' Christmas decoration fails throughout the years that will make you think you're lucky at least it's not yours.

1. Questionable Shapes Instagram/WENN/Avalon Kim Kardashian's all-white decorations were dragged on Twitter as soon as she showed them off on Instagram, with many comparing her Christmas trees to marshmallows and tampons.

2. When It Gets Too Aggressive Instagram Jennifer Garner and her kids wanted to go big this year. But when her Christmas tree got delivered, the "Elektra" actress was surprised at how enormous it was.

3. It's Decked Out Instagram/WENN/Tony Forte Between the countless ornaments and the numerous gifts put under the tree, Kelly Clarkson's Christmas tree was barely seen and didn't seem to have a theme.

4. 'Bloody' Christmas Decoration Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy Another Kardashian family member who went big with his Christmas decoration, Rob Kardashian left people wondering what was the red thing he put in front of his tree, with many comparing it to a bloody elevator scene in horror movie "The Shining".

5. It's a Bird or a Tree? Bravo/WENN/FayesVision While it's appreciated that Busy Philipps brought some holiday spirit to her daughters' room, the thin white tree's twigs looked more like feathers under those colorful and overwhelming balls.

6. Not a Great Mood Maker Instagram/WENN/Ivan Nikolov Whatever her idea behind it, Ariana Grande's upside-down tree was just too gloomy for Christmas.

7. Too Much for a Ride Instagram/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Justin Bieber was all in for his decoration in 2017 by having his Mercedes truck fully painted like a Christmas gift, but who's going to ride it around the town when the holiday is over?

8. Size Does Matter Instagram/WENN Yung Miami was clearly not having it that someone put a giant Christmas tree in her house, ordering it to be removed.

9. A Horror Movie Fan? Instagram Melania Trump must have put a lot of thoughts into the White House Christmas decorations, but her red trees last year made the hall look like a murder scene in a horror movie.

10. Too Much Distraction Farrah Abraham's Christmas tree was all normal, hadn't she shown it while she donned nothing but a skimpy red lingerie. It's not clear which one she wanted to focus, her body or her tree, but in an Instagram video, the former "Teen Mom" star was seen putting an ornament in the tree while wearing the barely-there outfit, prompting many to deem it too racy.