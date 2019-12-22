 
 

Celebrities' Christmas Decoration Fails

Celebrities' Christmas Decoration Fails
Celebrity
  • Questionable Shapes
  • When It Gets Too Aggressive
  • It's Decked Out
  • 'Bloody' Christmas Decoration
  • It's a Bird or a Tree?
  • Not a Great Mood Maker
  • Too Much for a Ride
  • Size Does Matter
  • A Horror Movie Fan?
  • Too Much Distraction

Despite their efforts to bring the spirits of Christmas home, these stars' decorations turn out not quite as they expect, with some even receiving backlashes on social media.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Christmas is not complete without some Christmas decorations. Thus, to light up the mood for the festivity, Christmas trees are set up, mistletoe is hung, lights are lit and other ornaments are installed days or even weeks ahead of the actual celebration date.

But the excitement isn't always equal with the result. Despite one's best effort to decorate the house with pretty stuff, it can turn disastrous like what happened to some celebrities who publicly documented and shared their holiday preparations. While some of them shamelessly admitted their fails, not a few believed that they have squeezed the most of their creativity only to be disappointed by negative feedback from fans and social media users.

So if you think your tree is too mediocre it's boring, take a look at these celebrities' Christmas decoration fails throughout the years that will make you think you're lucky at least it's not yours.

1. Questionable Shapes

Questionable Shapes
Instagram/WENN/Avalon

Kim Kardashian's all-white decorations were dragged on Twitter as soon as she showed them off on Instagram, with many comparing her Christmas trees to marshmallows and tampons.

2. When It Gets Too Aggressive

When It Gets Too Aggressive
Instagram

Jennifer Garner and her kids wanted to go big this year. But when her Christmas tree got delivered, the "Elektra" actress was surprised at how enormous it was.

3. It's Decked Out

It's Decked Out
Instagram/WENN/Tony Forte

Between the countless ornaments and the numerous gifts put under the tree, Kelly Clarkson's Christmas tree was barely seen and didn't seem to have a theme.

4. 'Bloody' Christmas Decoration

'Bloody' Christmas Decoration
Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy

Another Kardashian family member who went big with his Christmas decoration, Rob Kardashian left people wondering what was the red thing he put in front of his tree, with many comparing it to a bloody elevator scene in horror movie "The Shining".

5. It's a Bird or a Tree?

It's a Bird or a Tree?
Bravo/WENN/FayesVision

While it's appreciated that Busy Philipps brought some holiday spirit to her daughters' room, the thin white tree's twigs looked more like feathers under those colorful and overwhelming balls.

6. Not a Great Mood Maker

Not a Great Mood Maker
Instagram/WENN/Ivan Nikolov

Whatever her idea behind it, Ariana Grande's upside-down tree was just too gloomy for Christmas.

7. Too Much for a Ride

Too Much for a Ride
Instagram/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Justin Bieber was all in for his decoration in 2017 by having his Mercedes truck fully painted like a Christmas gift, but who's going to ride it around the town when the holiday is over?

8. Size Does Matter

Size Does Matter
Instagram/WENN

Yung Miami was clearly not having it that someone put a giant Christmas tree in her house, ordering it to be removed.

9. A Horror Movie Fan?

A Horror Movie Fan?
Instagram

Melania Trump must have put a lot of thoughts into the White House Christmas decorations, but her red trees last year made the hall look like a murder scene in a horror movie.

10. Too Much Distraction

Too Much Distraction

Farrah Abraham's Christmas tree was all normal, hadn't she shown it while she donned nothing but a skimpy red lingerie. It's not clear which one she wanted to focus, her body or her tree, but in an Instagram video, the former "Teen Mom" star was seen putting an ornament in the tree while wearing the barely-there outfit, prompting many to deem it too racy.

You can share this post!

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

Stephen Curry Responds to Wife's 'Eggplant' Jokes Following Alleged Nude Pics
Related Posts
Celebrities' Christmas Decoration Fails

Celebrities' Christmas Decoration Fails

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Kim Kardashian Trolled Over Photo of Her Squad: 'Lightest to Darkest'

Kim Kardashian Trolled Over Photo of Her Squad: 'Lightest to Darkest'

Kim Kardashian at a Loss About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Status

Kim Kardashian at a Loss About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Status

Kim Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Her Family Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian Admits to Photoshopping Her Family Christmas Card

Most Read
Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'
Celebrity

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out

Kim Kardashian Accused of 'Black Facing' in New Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian Accused of 'Black Facing' in New Magazine Cover

Kenya Moore Says 'Light Skin' Eva Marcille Has No Rights to Call Her 'Nappy Heads'

Kenya Moore Says 'Light Skin' Eva Marcille Has No Rights to Call Her 'Nappy Heads'