Iggy Azalea Apologizes After Hinting at Split With Playboi Carti: I Love Him So Much

The 'Black Widow' raptress, who is rumored to be pregnant, regrets making public of her relationship issue with her boyfriend after declaring she's 'single.'

Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea has appeared to backpedal on her earlier statement announcing that she's "single." Hours after sparking reports that she had split from her boyfriend Playboi Carti, the Australian rapper/singer apologized for sharing such an "impulsive" post on her social media page.

"I need to make an apology," she posted on Instagram Stories. "It's not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo."

Professing her love for her boyfriend, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, she continued, "The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will - more than you could ever know." The 29-year-old star added, "That's all the world should ever need to hear and iam sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no mattter what."

Earlier on Friday, December 20, Iggy shared an update on her Instagram Stories, simply writing, "I'm single." She has since deleted the post, though.

The confusing update on Iggy's relationship status with Playboi comes amid rumors that they're expecting their first child together. She is rumored to be already six months along. She has been posting pictures and video showing her with flat stomach, but fans said it could be images and clip from her old collection.

A video taken at her concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, December 15 showed the "Fancy" hitmaker sporting what appeared to be a baby bump. Wearing a black plunging top underneath a pink blazer and matching pants, she was suspiciously caressing her belly before fixing her pants.

Iggy and Playboi started dating in 2018. The couple rarely showed public display of affection, but she sparked engagement rumors back in July when she was seen rocking a huge ring.