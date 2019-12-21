 
 

Iggy Azalea Apologizes After Hinting at Split With Playboi Carti: I Love Him So Much

Iggy Azalea Apologizes After Hinting at Split With Playboi Carti: I Love Him So Much
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Black Widow' raptress, who is rumored to be pregnant, regrets making public of her relationship issue with her boyfriend after declaring she's 'single.'

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea has appeared to backpedal on her earlier statement announcing that she's "single." Hours after sparking reports that she had split from her boyfriend Playboi Carti, the Australian rapper/singer apologized for sharing such an "impulsive" post on her social media page.

"I need to make an apology," she posted on Instagram Stories. "It's not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo."

Professing her love for her boyfriend, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, she continued, "The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will - more than you could ever know." The 29-year-old star added, "That's all the world should ever need to hear and iam sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no mattter what."

Earlier on Friday, December 20, Iggy shared an update on her Instagram Stories, simply writing, "I'm single." She has since deleted the post, though.

The confusing update on Iggy's relationship status with Playboi comes amid rumors that they're expecting their first child together. She is rumored to be already six months along. She has been posting pictures and video showing her with flat stomach, but fans said it could be images and clip from her old collection.

A video taken at her concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, December 15 showed the "Fancy" hitmaker sporting what appeared to be a baby bump. Wearing a black plunging top underneath a pink blazer and matching pants, she was suspiciously caressing her belly before fixing her pants.

Iggy and Playboi started dating in 2018. The couple rarely showed public display of affection, but she sparked engagement rumors back in July when she was seen rocking a huge ring.

You can share this post!

Tory Lanez Fears for His Safety After Threatening to Expose Interscope Records, Fans Think He Lies

Are Romeo Beckham and Model Mia Regan Dating?
Related Posts
Iggy Azalea Apologizes After Hinting at Split With Playboi Carti: I Love Him So Much

Iggy Azalea Apologizes After Hinting at Split With Playboi Carti: I Love Him So Much

Iggy Azalea Breaks Up With Playboi Carti: 'I'm Single'

Iggy Azalea Breaks Up With Playboi Carti: 'I'm Single'

Iggy Azalea's Apparent Baby Bump Is Visible in This New Video

Iggy Azalea's Apparent Baby Bump Is Visible in This New Video

Iggy Azalea Tries to Debunk Pregnancy Rumors With Flat Stomach Video, Fans Don't Believe Her

Iggy Azalea Tries to Debunk Pregnancy Rumors With Flat Stomach Video, Fans Don't Believe Her

Iggy Azalea Six Months Pregnant With Playboi Carti's Child

Iggy Azalea Six Months Pregnant With Playboi Carti's Child

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

J.R. Smith Says He Split From Wife Amid Candice Patton Cheating Rumors

J.R. Smith Says He Split From Wife Amid Candice Patton Cheating Rumors