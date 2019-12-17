Iggy Azalea's Apparent Baby Bump Is Visible in This New Video

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker adds fuel to the pregnancy speculation following her appearance at a concert in Brazil, during which she caresses her protruding belly.

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea's pregnancy speculation just won't die down despite her alleged attempt to dismiss it. In fact, the Australian rapper has inadvertently fueled the rumors as she showed what appeared to be a baby bump during her recent appearance.

The 29-year-old star stepped out for a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, December 15, wearing a black plunging top underneath a pink blazer and matching pants. Her alleged growing baby bump was visible under the outfit when she looked sideways and waved to the crowd. She was also suspiciously caressing her belly before fixing her pants.

After the video made its round on the web, her fans are even more convinced that Iggy is indeed having a bun in the oven. "Oh god she do look a lil pregnant," one commented on the raptress' physical appearance in the clip.

"Pregnant," another simply remarked, while a fan was clearly excited over the star's supposed pregnancy news as writing, "Wow,she let someone get her pregnant.AMAZING! THAT GUY IS BLESSED..SHE IS ONE OF THE MOST ATTRACTIVE WOMEN ON THE EARTH..."

Rumors of Iggy's pregnancy emerged earlier this month, as a source spilled that the "Fancy" rapper is already six months along with her and her boyfriend Playboi Carti's first child together. While she remains mum on the baby news, the "Black Widow" hitmaker seemingly attempted to shut down the rumors by sharing a video of her flat stomach.

In the video posted on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Iggy could be seen showing off her flat tummy in a black sports bra teamed with maroon pants and a white jacket tied around her waist. She then panned the camera to show her backup dancers being hard at work practicing the moves for her upcoming show, while her song was playing in the background.

However, Instead of thinking that the rumors are false, her fans believe that the video was taken before she got pregnant.