 
 

Are Romeo Beckham and Model Mia Regan Dating?

Are Romeo Beckham and Model Mia Regan Dating?
Instagram
Celebrity

The 17-year-old son of David Beckham sparks romance rumors with the model after he takes to his Instagram account to flaunt their fun and 'amazing' getaway in the city of love, Paris.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Romeo Beckham might already be off the market. The second eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Adams has added fuel to swirling speculations that he is dating model Mia Regan as he turned to social media to share photos of their trip in Paris, France.

On Thursday, December 19, the 17-year-old put out a series of photos from the getaway on Instagram. Highlighting their visit to the Arc de Triomphe, Louvre Museum and the Eiffel Tower, he wrote, "Amazing time in Paris @mimimoocher," in addition to a heart emoji. He also included a snap inside a fancy restaurant.

Days earlier, Mia shared with her followers a picture of her in a '90s-inspired outfit while standing in front of the Arc de Triomphe. Unlike Romeo, however, the young model didn't give a shoutout to her travelling buddy as she simply caption it with, "@ da Arc."

Romeo and Mia first sparks rumors about their relationship back in September. At the time, the two of them attended London Fashion Week where Romeo's mom, Victoria, showcased her SS20 collection. Although the two weren't seated next to each other at the show, they were photographed together at Harry's Bar in Mayfair during post-show dinner.

The spotting came just weeks after Mia wished Romeo a happy birthday on Instagram September 1. "Haps smiley bday Romo," she posted then. A month later, Romeo returned the favor by celebrating hers with online tribute. "Happy b day Mooch," he wrote alongside two photos of hers. "Hope you have a lovely day xxxx p.s loving the glasses @mimimoocher."

This was not the first time Romeo's love life was being put under a spotlight. The teen has previously been linked romantically to "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown. In March, The Sun reported that the two are in their "early days" of a relationship. A source further noted that Romeo's mother "has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie's."

You can share this post!

Tory Lanez Fears for His Safety After Threatening to Expose Interscope Records, Fans Think He Lies
Related Posts
Are Romeo Beckham and Model Mia Regan Dating?

Are Romeo Beckham and Model Mia Regan Dating?

Victoria Beckham Approves of Son Romeo's Rumored Girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown

Victoria Beckham Approves of Son Romeo's Rumored Girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan