Are Romeo Beckham and Model Mia Regan Dating?

The 17-year-old son of David Beckham sparks romance rumors with the model after he takes to his Instagram account to flaunt their fun and 'amazing' getaway in the city of love, Paris.

Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Romeo Beckham might already be off the market. The second eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Adams has added fuel to swirling speculations that he is dating model Mia Regan as he turned to social media to share photos of their trip in Paris, France.

On Thursday, December 19, the 17-year-old put out a series of photos from the getaway on Instagram. Highlighting their visit to the Arc de Triomphe, Louvre Museum and the Eiffel Tower, he wrote, "Amazing time in Paris @mimimoocher," in addition to a heart emoji. He also included a snap inside a fancy restaurant.

Days earlier, Mia shared with her followers a picture of her in a '90s-inspired outfit while standing in front of the Arc de Triomphe. Unlike Romeo, however, the young model didn't give a shoutout to her travelling buddy as she simply caption it with, "@ da Arc."

Romeo and Mia first sparks rumors about their relationship back in September. At the time, the two of them attended London Fashion Week where Romeo's mom, Victoria, showcased her SS20 collection. Although the two weren't seated next to each other at the show, they were photographed together at Harry's Bar in Mayfair during post-show dinner.

The spotting came just weeks after Mia wished Romeo a happy birthday on Instagram September 1. "Haps smiley bday Romo," she posted then. A month later, Romeo returned the favor by celebrating hers with online tribute. "Happy b day Mooch," he wrote alongside two photos of hers. "Hope you have a lovely day xxxx p.s loving the glasses @mimimoocher."

This was not the first time Romeo's love life was being put under a spotlight. The teen has previously been linked romantically to "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown. In March, The Sun reported that the two are in their "early days" of a relationship. A source further noted that Romeo's mother "has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie's."