Travis Scott and Frank Ocean Added to Coachella 2020 Lineup

WENN/Avalon/Andres Otero Music

The 'Sicko Mode' rapper and the 'Chanel' singer are joining Rage Against the Machine as headliners of the music festival taking place in Indio, California in April 2020.

Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rapper Travis Scott (II) and singer Frank Ocean are reportedly set to join Rage Against the Machine as headliners for California's 2020 Coachella music festival.

The rockers announced last month (November 2019) that they would be reuniting to perform at the annual event in Indio in April, and now Scott and Ocean have been added to the top of the bill, too, according to Us Weekly.

The full line-up isn't expected to be released until early January (2020).

The festival will take place over two weekends, with the same artists taking the stage from April 10 to 12, and again from April 17 to 19.

Rage Against the Machine, who last played together in 2011, headlined the very first Coachella in 1999, while Scott performed at the festival in 2017, and Ocean was among the musicians to hit the stage in 2012.

Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande led the line-up for 2019's event.