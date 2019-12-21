Emilia Clarke Blames Panic Attack Incident for Her Selfie Ban

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

When talking to Jessie Ware on her 'Table Manners' podcast, the 'Game of Thrones' actress explains while she rules out selfies with fans, she is still willing to sign autographs.

AceShowbiz - "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke has banned fans from taking selfies with her after she was approached for a picture while having a panic attack.

The British actress was exhausted after arriving at an airport and broke down, but an inconsiderate admirer tried to get her to take a snap with them.

As a result, she's ruled out taking selfies with fans in future - but is happy to greet them and sign autographs.

"I was walking through an airport and I started having a panic attack brought on by complete exhaustion," she tells British musician Jessie Ware on her "Table Manners" podcast. "I'm crying and this guy's like, 'Can I get a selfie?' And I was like, 'I can't breathe, I'm really sorry... ' It was after a few moments like that where I was like, 'I don't know how to do this'."

Explaining her policy, and that she's still approachable most of the time, Emilia adds: "I will sign something. When you do that you have to have an interaction with that person, as opposed to someone just going, 'Give us a selfie, goodbye'. It turns into, 'Right, what's your name? Who am I making it out to?'

"Then you have a chat and you're actually having a human-to-human thing, as opposed to it being this thing that probably isn't nice for them or you."