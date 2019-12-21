 
 

Emilia Clarke Blames Panic Attack Incident for Her Selfie Ban

Emilia Clarke Blames Panic Attack Incident for Her Selfie Ban
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

When talking to Jessie Ware on her 'Table Manners' podcast, the 'Game of Thrones' actress explains while she rules out selfies with fans, she is still willing to sign autographs.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke has banned fans from taking selfies with her after she was approached for a picture while having a panic attack.

The British actress was exhausted after arriving at an airport and broke down, but an inconsiderate admirer tried to get her to take a snap with them.

As a result, she's ruled out taking selfies with fans in future - but is happy to greet them and sign autographs.

"I was walking through an airport and I started having a panic attack brought on by complete exhaustion," she tells British musician Jessie Ware on her "Table Manners" podcast. "I'm crying and this guy's like, 'Can I get a selfie?' And I was like, 'I can't breathe, I'm really sorry... ' It was after a few moments like that where I was like, 'I don't know how to do this'."

Explaining her policy, and that she's still approachable most of the time, Emilia adds: "I will sign something. When you do that you have to have an interaction with that person, as opposed to someone just going, 'Give us a selfie, goodbye'. It turns into, 'Right, what's your name? Who am I making it out to?'

"Then you have a chat and you're actually having a human-to-human thing, as opposed to it being this thing that probably isn't nice for them or you."

You can share this post!

Steve Jones Shares Frustration Over Recovery From Secret Heart Attack

Travis Scott and Frank Ocean Added to Coachella 2020 Lineup
Related Posts
Emilia Clarke Blames Panic Attack Incident for Her Selfie Ban

Emilia Clarke Blames Panic Attack Incident for Her Selfie Ban

Emilia Clarke Eager to Be First Female James Bond

Emilia Clarke Eager to Be First Female James Bond

Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Fall Victims to Monkey Thieves During Trip in India

Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Fall Victims to Monkey Thieves During Trip in India

Emilia Clarke's Jon Snow Tries to Enlist Help From Batman in Prank Video

Emilia Clarke's Jon Snow Tries to Enlist Help From Batman in Prank Video

Emilia Clarke Believes Photo Editing Apps for Social Media Should Be Banned

Emilia Clarke Believes Photo Editing Apps for Social Media Should Be Banned

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

J.R. Smith Says He Split From Wife Amid Candice Patton Cheating Rumors

J.R. Smith Says He Split From Wife Amid Candice Patton Cheating Rumors

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out