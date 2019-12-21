Ariana Grande Trying to Set Up Her BFF With A$AP Rocky Amid Rihanna Dating Rumors

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Instar Celebrity

Weighing on the backlash over Rocky's 'weak' performance in his leaked sex tape, the 26-year-old singer/actress lets the 'Babushka Boi' rapper know that her friend thinks 'it looks just fine.'

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is trying to play a matchmaker. The former Nickelodeon star and her friend Courtney apparently also caught wind of A$AP Rocky's recently leaked sex tape, and the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker weighed in on it with a cheeky comment that dragged along her BFF.

"my friend courtney says it looks just fine !" the 26-year-old singer/actress tweeted in response to the rapper's R-rated clapback at those roasting him over his "weak" performance in the sex tape. Helping her friend shoot her shot with Rocky, the former "Victorious" star tagged the friend in the tweet.

Ariana Grande weighs in on A$AP Rocky's leaked sex tape while tagging her friend Courtney.

Making sure that it was all in positive vibe, the "Love Me Harder" songstress gave her friend a shout-out in another tweet. "merry christmas courtney," she posted.

Rocky's alleged sex tape leaked online via adult film site PornHub earlier this week. It shows a black man having sex with a white voluptuous woman. Their faces are not seen, but the man appears to have the same hand tattoo as the rapper.

People soon reacted to the video, with many roasting the star, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, for his "weak" performance. "So ASAP Rocky Sex tape leaked and apparently his stroke game is weak. Everybody disappointed but did y'all really think mr 'I don't care about black people bc I live in Beverly Hills now' really put work in? Come on son," one posted on Twitter. Another user wrote, "And y'all had the nerve to call ASAP Rocky the Rihanna of men... I'm sure her stroke game is better."

Defending his performance, the "F**kin' Problems" hitmaker then responded to the backlash with an R-rated tweet. "MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY," he wrote. "AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE'RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P***Y .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F**ED HIM RATE HIM."

The video came amid rumors that Rocky is dating Rihanna. The Barbadian singer was reported to have broken up with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel after she and the rap star posed together on the red carpet of British Fashion Awards early this month.

The "Umbrella" songstress was later seen supporting the Harlem-born star at his concert in Stockholm, Sweden on December 11. Further fueling the dating speculation, they were allegedly spotted having a dinner date in London just a few days later.