 
 

A$AP Rocky's Sex Tape Leaks Amid Rihanna Dating Rumors, Internet Reacts

A$AP Rocky's Sex Tape Leaks Amid Rihanna Dating Rumors, Internet Reacts
WENN
Celebrity

A graphic video showing a white woman having sexual intercourse with a black man who has the same hand tattoo as the A$AP Mob rapper pops up on adult film site.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Internet was sent into frenzy as a graphic video allegedly featuring A$AP Rocky made its way online. The sex tape popped up on adult film site Pornhub. It showed a black man having sex with a white voluptuous woman. Their faces were not shown in the clip, but the man appeared to have the same hand tattoo as the rapper.

A$AP Rocky's hand tattoo

A$AP Rocky's hand tattoo

The hip-hop artist soon became trending topic on social media. People cracked jokes and posted hilarious memes in response to his alleged sex tape.

A$AP Rocky has always been open about his sex addiction and fetish, saying he often had orgies in his house. "I've photographed and documented many of them. The women that I'm around are into that free-spirited s**t like me," he revealed in a 2018 interview with Esquire.

They were just casual sex, he claimed. "Usually guys are insecure with working, successful women, they can't handle it when it's on the other foot, you know?" he explained. "So they get with a guy like me - they know I don't want to break their hearts or nothing. And why not? Let's smoke some good weed in the teepee and have a fun time!"

The alleged sex tape came out amid rumors that Rocky is dating Rihanna. The Barbadian singer was reported to break up with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel after she and the rap star posed together on the red carpet of British Fashion Awards early this month. She even rocked cornrow braids, matching his signature hairstyle.

The "Diamonds" hitmaker added fuel to the romance rumors when she was spotted supporting the A$AP Mob star at his concert in Stockholm, Sweden roughly a week later. The rumored lovebirds were later seen enjoying a romantic dinner for two in London.

It's not the first time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked romance rumors. Back in 2013, they were rumored to hook up after kissing on the set of their music video.

A$AP Rocky was previously linked to the likes of Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea, and Chanel Iman. Before reportedly dating RiRi, he was seen on a date with Brazilian model Daiane Sodre.

You can share this post!

Lily Collins Defends Boyfriend Who Body-Shames Woman Online and Makes Racist and Rape Jokes
Related Posts
A$AP Rocky's Sex Tape Leaks Amid Rihanna Dating Rumors, Internet Reacts

A$AP Rocky's Sex Tape Leaks Amid Rihanna Dating Rumors, Internet Reacts

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Back On? DJ Pauly D and 'Double Shot' Star Nikki Hall Seen 'All Over Each Other' in L.A.

Back On? DJ Pauly D and 'Double Shot' Star Nikki Hall Seen 'All Over Each Other' in L.A.

Harry Styles Says He's High During Recording of His Second Solo Album

Harry Styles Says He's High During Recording of His Second Solo Album

Identity of Tyga's Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Date Has Been Revealed

Identity of Tyga's Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Date Has Been Revealed

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder