 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Watches Beyonce's Interview to Get Through Her Struggles

In a recent interview, the 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper additionally shares her advice to other women struggling with self-worth by recalling one bullying incident that happened to her in the past.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has a unique way of calming herself down if she gets worked up - she switches on an old Beyonce Knowles interview.

The 24-year-old singer has never made a secret of her love for Beyonce, but revealed the unusual way the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker has a relaxing effect on her as she chatted to Billboard.com.

"Everybody knows that I super-love Beyonce," she smiled. "I'm from Houston, she's from Houston. I've been listening to her all my life... I watch her talk about basically going through the same struggles that I feel like I'm going through right now. If Beyonce could get through it, I could get through it."

The "Hot Girl Summer" star also credited a bully in elementary school for really changing her outlook on life.

After recalling one particularly upsetting incident with the bully, Megan remembered how her mum inspired her to stand up for herself.

"It felt really good (to tell the bully off)," she grinned. "So then, after that, I just never gave a f**k about what anybody had to say about me."

