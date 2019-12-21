Dove Cameron Pays Tribute to Late Cameron Boyce With New Anti-Gun Tattoo

WENN/Instar/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

Taking part in the '24 Hours with Vogue' video series, the 'Descendants' star explains the inspiration behind her new body art that features a flower sticking out of its barrel.

AceShowbiz - Dove Cameron has had an anti-gun tattoo inked on her arm in honour of her late pal and "Descendants" co-star, Cameron Boyce.

The actress, 23, was followed by Vogue magazine as part of its 24 Hours with Vogue web video series, as the star enjoyed activities including rock climbing and a getting a commemorative tattoo for Boyce, who died in his sleep in July (2019) from an epilepsy-related seizure at age 20.

The new inking is of a revolver with a flower sticking out of its barrel, which Cameron described in the clip as "sort of a nationally recognised symbol for peace and anti-gun movements."

She added that, before his death, Boyce had created an organisation called Wielding Peace — now run by the Cameron Boyce Foundation — which uses photographs as a means for advocating the end of gun violence.

In one portrait for the project, Boyce is seen holding a bouquet of flowers, as Cameron explained: "It was really beautiful, and I've been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed and I just felt that this one was really appropriate."

Cameron as spoken out on the importance of mental health since losing her friend, and confessed to seeking out therapy to help her overcome the trauma.