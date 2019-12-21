Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

WENN/Apega Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish hasn't been 18 for a week, and yet the creeps on the Internet have already started to sexualize the singer. According to some reports, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker's name is the most-searched term on a porn site just days after she turned legal on Wednesday, December 18.

"Billie Eilish turned 18 today and is already the top search on PornHub," one fan reported on Twitter. "Waiting until a child if of age to start searching for pics and vids of her to masturbate to does not make you any less of a creepy weird f**k. stop sexualizing teenagers and children you sick f**ks."

"There's no difference between 17.9 + 18yos. Billie Eilish + other girls you pedos are 'counting down' to sexually harass are still painfully young. They DON'T want to be sexualised... yet you go out of your way to post violating images TAKEN WITHOUT CONSENT? You lot disgust me," another one blasted the pervs.

Meanwhile, Drake has been the butt of a joke after the "idontwannabeyouanymore" singer turned legal. For a refresher, the "In My Feelings" rapper previously was accused of grooming Billie after she revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she and the Canadian superstar have been texting each other.

Mentioning that she has got Drake's contact number on the phone, Billie gushed over the "God's Plan" hitmaker during the interview, "Drake, come on, Drake is like the nicest dude I have ever spoken to. He does not need to be nice, he is at a level in his life where he does not need to be nice but he is."

Now that Billie has turned legal, people on Internet trolled the Canadian star with various memes indicating him trying to get in contact with Billie after her 18th birthday. "drake probably txted billie eilish 'happy EIGHTEENTH birthday queen when are we linking up??' " one fan tweeted.

Another fan posted a photo of Drake opening a champagne. Captioning the picture, the fan wrote, "someone said this Drake celebrating Billie Eillish turning 18."

Meanwhile, turning Drake into a total creep, some others joked that Drake would lost interest in Billie because she's legal now. "Drake deleting Billie Eilish off his phone after she turns 18," said one of the trolls.