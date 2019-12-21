 
 

Chris Daughtry's Children Suspect His Participation on 'The Masked Singer'

Reacting to a video his wife Deanna shot of their children watching the big reveal in real time, the 'What About Now' hitmaker admits it made him 'very emotional.'

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Chris Daughtry's kids knew their dad was behind the Rottweiler mask on "The Masked Singer" before his identity was revealed.

The "What About Now" hitmaker finished in second place on the hit show, beating out the Flamingo - who turned out to be singer and TV host drienne Bailon Houghton - while actor Wayne Brady, who performed as the Fox, took home the Golden Mask as this season's victor.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, however, the rocker admitted his kids had him rumbled when they recognised his hidden voice on the TV singing contest.

Reacting to a video his wife Deanna shot of their children watching the big reveal in real time, he admitted, "They suspected it."

"Noah was like, 'OK, it sounds exactly like you, but I know when you're home and when you're not and it doesn't add up. So it can't be you.' "

Daughtry said that he first watched the video earlier in the morning and it "made me very emotional."

"Just seeing how much it meant to them to see me do well on it," the adoring dad explained. "You could see that they were so proud and it was so sweet."

And while keeping his identity a secret from his family was challenging enough for the star, he found it equally hard to keep the secret when he was approached by fans.

"That was the hardest part, because I was doing shows and doing meet-and-greets during the time that this was on," he added, explaining that having to lie to people's faces was incredibly difficult for him.

