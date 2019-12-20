Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Instagram Celebrity

Watching the two's back-and-forth on Twitter, fans chim in the replies as one admits that s/he is 'honestly not surprised' with the development and even calls Moon Angell 'trash.'

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman's daughter doesn't hesitate in voicing her dislike towards her dad's alleged new girlfriend. Expressing her feelings on her Twitter account on Thursday, December 19, Lyssa Chapman didn't mince her words to Moon Angell, who is rumored to start a relationship with the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star not long after wife Beth Chapman's death.

"You're disgusting woman," wrote Lyssa to her. "Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a 'friend ' to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn't that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!"

Lyssa Chapman blasted Moon Angell on Twitter.

In another tweet, Lyssa continued to lash out at Moon Angell, "Let's not forget how you came to know my family because you were with my BROTHER. NOW TRYING TO FET WITH MY DAD. BARFFFFFFF." She also would like to remind her that her "BROTHER PICKED YOU UP IN A BAR !"

Angell responded in a now-deleted tweet, "THAT WAS NOTTTT 'ME.' I BEEN AROUND 21 YEARRRRRRS. YOU BEEN RIDE'N ON YOUR DA's COAT TALES SINCE YOU SHOWED UP AS A DRUG ADDICT FROM ALASKA. YOU FUNNY." Firing back, Lyssa wrote back, "I know you don’t know this. But he’s my dad you dummy. Riding is coat tail. Bitch please. Lol. You’re dumb. Keep talking shit about his baby and see how far that gets you."

Watching the two's back-and-forth on Twitter, fans chimed in the replies as one admitted that s/he was "honestly not surprised" with the development and called Angell "trash." The fan later urged Lyssa not to "even give her the attention!!! it's sad how people turn out after a death... $$$$ hungry. love you guys!!!"

Refusing to get someone replace Beth, who died earlier this year due to cancer, another fan wrote, "No one will ever fill Beth Chapman's shows period ever! Beth was definitely one of a kind! Beautiful, loving, compassionate, intelligent, honest & amazing! Love you Beth Chapman!! She is watching! Miss & love Angel Beth!!"

"Lyssa, don't worry. He will think soon enough. And realize what she is and that she doesn't care about his family. Then he will think rationally. I am praying for him, and all of you. Gods will be done. In God's Time. Sending my love to you and God bless you 4 Christmas Kelly," someone else commented.