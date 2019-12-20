 
 

Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Ripped Physique After 6-Month Transformation

WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Transformers: The Last Knight' actor poses shirtless to show his six-pack abs and toned arms as the result of joining fitness program F45 and 'clean eating.'

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Even at the age of 48, Mark Wahlberg managed to drop jaw with his ripped physique. After six months of intense fitness routine and "clean eating," the "Transformers: The Last Knight" star showed off on social media his impressive six-pack abs and toned arms.

Uploading the shirtless photo of him on Thursday, December 19, the younger brother of Donnie Wahlberg spilled on Instagram that this transformation was the result of "performance inspired nutrition, aquahydrate, and F45 training." He went on to add, "Inspired to be better, team training / life changing."

This was not the first time the husband of model Rhea Durham offered fans a look at his body transformation. Back in early September, he posted a snap of his muscular back. Together with the photo and a "no alcohol" hashtag, he wrote, "I'M BACK!!! 68 DAYS DRY!!!" Weeks earlier, he has also shared on the photo-sharing platform the result of his 45-day challenge.

The Academy Award-nominated actor has always been a fanatic of F45, an Australian fitness program. In fact, he adored it so much that he bought a minority stake in the company in March. "I'm a fitness fanatic and I fell in love with F45 after I walked into a gym and saw people from all walks of life, all levels of fitness, working out together," he shared in a statement shared by the company at the time.

Mark's enthusiasm over exercise has apparently rubbed into his 11-year-old son, Brendan. In late November, he turned to photo-sharing site to share two videos of the young boy doing pull up challenge. In the first video, he showed off Brennan doing one pull up, while in the second one, the two of them were joined by his wife Rhea as their boy did a set of pull ups.

