Rose McGowan Bashes Rain Dove for Selling Asia Argento Texts
The 'Charmed' actress doesn't want anything to do with her ex who sold Asia Argento text messages which incriminated the Italian actress amid sexual assault against her.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rose McGowan has hit out at her ex Rain Dove after the star admitted to selling incriminating private text messages from Asia Argento where she allegedly admitted to having sex with a minor to TMZ for $10,000.

The LGBTQ activist, who uses they/them pronouns, confessed to making the deal in an hour-long YouTube video, insisting they "honestly thought I was in the right," after apparently being urged to report the incident by Rose.

However, Rose, who along with Asia is an outspoken Harvey Weinstein accuser, took to Twitter following her ex's video release, sharing, "Does anyone out there know how to fix a Wikipedia entry?"

"I broke up with my ex (Rain) 6 months ago and they are still listed as my partner. I would like my name to be cleared of association."

Further turmoil emerged between the former couple when Rain claimed they "accepted that our relationship was probably just for her benefit," prompting the "Charmed" actress to sound off on them in a furious Instagram post.

"There's some bulls**t on the horizon," she penned, adding Rain "conned me during a period where my brain was breaking" to get the information about Asia. "Rain was pretending to help Asia, But really she was getting material to sell. Rain targeted me as a job for her con artist skills. Con artists come to you when you're down and boy. My first opposite sex experience turned out to be a monstrous dirty fiasco."

"Rain told me that Asia said she'd started molesting a young actor at age 12," she continued. "Asia slept with him when he was 17 and Rain said should I go to the police? And I said if it's 12 years old you absolutely have to."

She added, "So there's the saga. I f**ked up, but I (was) not in my right mind and it was an accident. Everyone lied to me."

Rain has yet to respond to Rose's posts.

Rose McGowan Bashes Rain Dove for Selling Asia Argento Texts

