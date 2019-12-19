Lee Daniels to Helm 'Stealth' Movie Adaptation for Universal

WENN/Patricia Schlein Movie

Based on a Skybound/Image comic created by 'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman and Marc Silvestri, the movie will follow a superhero and crime fighter who has been protecting Detroit for years.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lee Daniels is venturing into the superhero genre with an adaptation of the comic book "Stealth (2020)".

The first issue of Stealth is due for publication in March, 2020, but the men behind it - "The Walking Dead" executive producer Robert Kirkman and Vice producer Marc Silvestri - are already planning its big screen incarnation and have signed up the Precious filmmaker to both helm and produce the film. The script will be penned by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the team behind the first "Iron Man" film and "Cowboys and Aliens".

Set in Detroit, the story follows a superhero and crime fighter who has been protecting the city for years, until he takes his pursuit of justice too far.