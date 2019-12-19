 
 

Lee Daniels to Helm 'Stealth' Movie Adaptation for Universal

Lee Daniels to Helm 'Stealth' Movie Adaptation for Universal
WENN/Patricia Schlein
Movie

Based on a Skybound/Image comic created by 'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman and Marc Silvestri, the movie will follow a superhero and crime fighter who has been protecting Detroit for years.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lee Daniels is venturing into the superhero genre with an adaptation of the comic book "Stealth (2020)".

The first issue of Stealth is due for publication in March, 2020, but the men behind it - "The Walking Dead" executive producer Robert Kirkman and Vice producer Marc Silvestri - are already planning its big screen incarnation and have signed up the Precious filmmaker to both helm and produce the film. The script will be penned by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the team behind the first "Iron Man" film and "Cowboys and Aliens".

Set in Detroit, the story follows a superhero and crime fighter who has been protecting the city for years, until he takes his pursuit of justice too far.

You can share this post!

'Harry Potter' Cast Reunite to Give Fans Best Christmas Present - See the Pic

Fans Are Loving Angela Simmons' 'Straight Fully' Remarks

Related Posts
Lee Daniels to Helm 'Stealth' Movie Adaptation for Universal

Lee Daniels to Helm 'Stealth' Movie Adaptation for Universal

Most Read
J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Movie

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

Paula Patton Sets Eyes on Josephine Baker Biopic

Paula Patton Sets Eyes on Josephine Baker Biopic

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

'Cats' Director Still Finishing the Movie Until the Day Before Its World Premiere

'Cats' Director Still Finishing the Movie Until the Day Before Its World Premiere

'The Souvenir' Tops Nominations at 2020 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

'The Souvenir' Tops Nominations at 2020 London Critics' Circle Film Awards