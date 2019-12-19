Boosie Badazz Accuses 'Snitching' Pilot of Causing Juice WRLD's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper goes on a foul-mouthed rant against the pilot, who allegedly alerted police that Juice and his entourage carried firearms on the plane.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil Boosie has channeled his anger over Juice WRLD's death to a pilot who flew the late star's plane. The 37-year-old rapper blamed the pilot, who allegedly called the police on Juice and his entourage for carrying contraband on the plane, for his fellow rap star's untimely passing.

"I would beat that f**kin' pilot a**," Boosie said angrily during an interview with Vlad TV. "Somebody need to beat that f**kin' pilot a**, bro. The one who told the f**kin' people they had guns on the plane. B***h, you shouldn't...you the one [who] made the people come search the plane. That's why he swallowed the s**t."

"A rat! F**kin' snitchin'," the Baton Rouge-born star continued his foul-mouthed rant. "A worldwide f**kin' epidemic. Snitches. Ol' snitchin' a** b***h driving the plane gon' alert the authorities. You snitchin' a** ho. You a ho. If you listenin', b***h."

Juice reportedly swallowed tons of percocet pills that he tried to hide from the authorities who searched his plane. The drugs were believed to have contributed to his death. Of this, Boosie said that when the police come, you have to get rid of any illegal substances, but "he took too much of that s**t. That s**t had me pissed off!"

Despite his emotional reaction of Juice's death, Boosie didn't know the "Lucid Dreams" hitmaker in person. "I ain't never get to meet Juice WRLD," he admitted. "I DM'd him a couple times, but I ain't never get to meet him face-to-face." That didn't stop him from heaping praise on the 21-year-old star though, gushing, "This dude's had talent since middle school. Like, this dude been knew he was destined to be great."

Juice suffered convulsions and went into cardiac arrest at the Atlantic Aviation hangar at Midway on early Sunday, December 8 when the authorities were conducting the search on his plane. He briefly woke up after an agent administered two doses of Narcan, an emergency treatment when opioid overdose is suspected, but he was "incoherent." He was then rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 A.M. local time.

An autopsy has been performed on the star, but an official cause of death is still pending while waiting for the results of additional testing, including toxicology, cardiac pathology and neuropathology.