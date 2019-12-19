 
 

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces
Instagram
Music

In a video that has since been circulating on the Internet, the Grammy nominee can be seen rapping over Luther Vandross' classic 'Never Too Much' at P. Diddy's birthday party.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' birthday party was surely filled with nothing but fun, and given how many hip-hop musicians came to the bash, a rap performance was inevitable. Among those who showed off their talent at the event was Meek Mill, though he seemed to regret performing freestyle as he was drunk while belting out his lyrics.

Footage of his drunken performance has since made its way round the Internet. Accompanied by Diddy himself and a drink in his hand, Meek got fully into his performance. "I'm drunk as s**t," he rapped over Luther Vandross' classic "Never Too Much", before he rhymed about how he was "f***ing a bad b***h," pulling up to her crib in a Mercedes and getting money with his dogs.

It only took several hours before Meek caught wind of the video and immediately regretted his decision to perform. "I'm not drinking nomore lol," he said on Twitter, before adding that "somebody put something in that liquor lol."

In a separate tweet, the "Going Bad" rapper continued joking, "I tried to rip Luther vandross beat last night. Wtf I'm embarrassed."

In related news, Meek is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming collaboration with Justin Timberlake. The rapper took to Instagram to tease fans of their collaboration, sharing on the photo-sharing site a Boomerang video of the former NSYNC member shooting a music video. "I hope you still believe in me Justin Timberlake," Meek captioned the post, hinting that the song would be released next year. "2020 gone be different."

Justin first hinted at the collaboration back in October, noting in an interview, "I just worked with Meek Mill. And I'm having these experiences that are fueling me in a different way."

You can share this post!

Olivia Jade Returns With First Makeup Tutorial Amid College Admissions Scandal

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Ammika Harris Shows Postpartum Belly Before She Can Start Working Out
Related Posts
Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Says Drug Addiction Might Be to Blame for Drake Beef, and Not Nicki Minaj

Meek Mill Says Drug Addiction Might Be to Blame for Drake Beef, and Not Nicki Minaj

Meek Mill Blasts People for Dragging Him Into Blueface and Yung Ro Beef

Meek Mill Blasts People for Dragging Him Into Blueface and Yung Ro Beef

Meek Mill Trolled for Calling Out Broke People: Didn't You Take Pics in Front of Nicki Minaj's Jet?

Meek Mill Trolled for Calling Out Broke People: Didn't You Take Pics in Front of Nicki Minaj's Jet?

Most Read
Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame
Music

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Lil Xan Retracts His Quitting Rap Announcement

Lil Xan Retracts His Quitting Rap Announcement

Roger Daltrey Admits to Cut Pete Townshend Rap Out of 'The Who' Album

Roger Daltrey Admits to Cut Pete Townshend Rap Out of 'The Who' Album

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Another Show Over A Bout of Flu

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Another Show Over A Bout of Flu

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran's Single Trails Behind LadBaby's in Race for 2019 Christmas No. 1

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran's Single Trails Behind LadBaby's in Race for 2019 Christmas No. 1

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for First Time

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Tops Billboard Hot 100 for First Time

Jonas Brothers, John Legend and Foo Fighters to Salute Aerosmith at MusiCares Person of the Year

Jonas Brothers, John Legend and Foo Fighters to Salute Aerosmith at MusiCares Person of the Year

Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible

Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible

James Blake Credits Billie Eilish's Debut Album for Calming Him Down

James Blake Credits Billie Eilish's Debut Album for Calming Him Down

Does Keyshia Cole Get O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Never Knew' Removed on YouTube?

Does Keyshia Cole Get O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Never Knew' Removed on YouTube?