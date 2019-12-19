Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Instagram Music

In a video that has since been circulating on the Internet, the Grammy nominee can be seen rapping over Luther Vandross' classic 'Never Too Much' at P. Diddy's birthday party.

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' birthday party was surely filled with nothing but fun, and given how many hip-hop musicians came to the bash, a rap performance was inevitable. Among those who showed off their talent at the event was Meek Mill, though he seemed to regret performing freestyle as he was drunk while belting out his lyrics.

Footage of his drunken performance has since made its way round the Internet. Accompanied by Diddy himself and a drink in his hand, Meek got fully into his performance. "I'm drunk as s**t," he rapped over Luther Vandross' classic "Never Too Much", before he rhymed about how he was "f***ing a bad b***h," pulling up to her crib in a Mercedes and getting money with his dogs.

It only took several hours before Meek caught wind of the video and immediately regretted his decision to perform. "I'm not drinking nomore lol," he said on Twitter, before adding that "somebody put something in that liquor lol."

In a separate tweet, the "Going Bad" rapper continued joking, "I tried to rip Luther vandross beat last night. Wtf I'm embarrassed."

In related news, Meek is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming collaboration with Justin Timberlake. The rapper took to Instagram to tease fans of their collaboration, sharing on the photo-sharing site a Boomerang video of the former NSYNC member shooting a music video. "I hope you still believe in me Justin Timberlake," Meek captioned the post, hinting that the song would be released next year. "2020 gone be different."

Justin first hinted at the collaboration back in October, noting in an interview, "I just worked with Meek Mill. And I'm having these experiences that are fueling me in a different way."