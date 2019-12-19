'The Masked Singer': The Fox Is Season 2 Winner - Find Out His Identity!

 
 

Performing Otis Redding in the finale, the Fox wows as he puts his own spin on the song as for the panelists, they are divided into two opinions regarding his identity.

AceShowbiz - Season 2 of "The Masked Singer" has finally got its winner. In the Wednesday, December 18, the Fox, the Flamingo and the Rottweiler competed each other for the last time. Opening the night was the Fox, who hit the stage to sing rendition of Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness".

He wowed as he put his own spin on the song. As for the panelists, they were divided into two opinions. Jennny McCarthy and Ken Jeong both believed that the Fox was Jamie Foxx. Meanwhile, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessed Wayne Brady.

Following it up was the Flamingo. She performed Tina Turner's "Rolling on the River". She went emotional as she cried after her performance while explaining that "The Masked Singer" gave her so much confidence. Jenny and Nicole thought that the Flamingo was Adrienne Bailron. Ken, meanwhile, was certain she was Fergie (Stacy Ferguson).

Concluding the night was the Rottweiler, singing a rendition of Sia Furler's "Sia". Nicole and Robin stuck to their previous guess, Darren Criss. As for Ken was convinced that he was Dave Franco with Jenny thinking that Jason Mraz was the one behind the mask.

Now it was time to announce the results! The Flamingo came out in third place, so she would be the first singer to get unmasked that night. For their final guesses, Robin, Jenny and Nicole agreed that Flamingo was Adrienne while Ken though she was Jessica Simpson. The Flamingo was Adrienne Bailon!

The second place went to the Rottweiler who turned out to be Chris Daughtry. The Fox was automatically the winner of season 2. The final guess included Jamie and Wayne. Again, the panelists got it right because the Fox was indeed Wayne Brady!

Season 3 of "The Masked Singer" will premiere on February 2, 2020.

