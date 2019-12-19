Kourtney Kardashian Feels Hurt After Kendall Jenner Ranks Her the Worst Parent in the Family

Instagram Celebrity

Sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres on her morning talk show, Kim Kardashian reveals that her oldest sister 'was sensitive' when she learned of the model's parental ranking.

AceShowbiz - It's a known fact that Kourtney Kardashian is so devoted in her role as a mom to her three children. So it's only natural for her to feel hurt when her own sister, Kendall Jenner, thinks that she's the worst parent in the family.

Kim Kardashian was the one who revealed how her elder sister felt after Kendall was asked to rank her siblings from best to worst parent in an episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden". Sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim stated, "First off, in her defense, she did start it off with, 'You guys, they are all amazing parents.' So of course everyone is going to take just the order."

However, Kim also didn't think that Kendall made the right decision by revealing her opinion, given that it could hurt her siblings. "I completely understand that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she's an amazing parent," the KKW Beauty said. "Kendall should have drank or eaten a tarantula, whatever she had to do."

Comparing it to the time when she played the same game on the late night show, Kim continued, "I mean, I covered it for [Khloe Kardashian] and [Kylie Jenner] when they asked me on 'Corden' if they were pregnant. And I drank bird sperm or something. You got to take one for the family team. It was so nasty."

During the show's "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on "Late Late Show", Kendall was asked by Harry Styles to rank her siblings from best to worst parent. Insisting they "are all amazing" at first, she then went on ranking Rob Kardashian as the best parent. "He's so good to his daughter. That's so hard they're all amazing," she said. "Then it would be, like, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. They're all amazing!"

Kourtney herself has yet to directly respond to her model sister's rank. Instead, she opted to prove how much of a devoted mom she is by sharing on Instagram a photo of her holding her son Reign during a recent Disneyland trip. "Not sure who has more fun," she captioned the photo.