Charlamagne Tha God Reacts to Trump's Impeachment and 6ix9ine's Sentencing With Mashed-Up Pic

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Charlamagne Tha God is killing two birds with one stone. The radio personality has reacted to both Donald Trump's impeachment and Tekashi a.k.a. 6ix9ine's sentencing with one meme, basically comparing their situations one another's.

On late Wednesday, December 18, "The Breakfast Club" host posted on his Instagram account a picture that edited Trump's face on 6ix9ine's body. The face of the president is decorated with an array of tattoos, including one spelling his name below his eye. He also sports colorful grills like the rapper's. Meanwhile, his rainbow-colored hair and his tattooed hands show that they belong to the incarcerated star.

In the caption, Charlamagne wrote a serious message, "The word of the day is ACCOUNTABILITY. Nobody is above the law and nobody can escape accountability. We are all accountable for ourselves, our success and failure is a result of what WE do and if you don't make yourself accountable you will be made accountable by your circumstances. Happy Kwanzaa!!!!!!"

Charlamagne earlier reacted to a Twitter user's post which posted a meme of his reaction to 6ix9ine's two-year prison sentence, after an old video of him vowing to give the "FEFE" hitmaker an oral sex if he managed to beat the case resurfaced. The said user wrote, "Ain't no one more relieved about that 6ix9ine sentencing than CThaGod," to which the 41-year-old simply replied with a crying tears of joy emoji.

6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his federal racketeering case. With the time served for the 13 months being counted, he is expected to be released in 2020.

Speaking to HollywoodLife.com, the rapper's lawyer Lance Lazzaro says, "We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judges hands." He goes on explaining, "Daniel [6ix9ine's real name] will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence."

On the same day, the House of Representatives formally impeached U.S. President Trump on charges that he abused the power of his office for domestic political advantage and subsequently obstructed Congress' abilities to hold him accountable. House Democrats will now make their case in a Senate trial as to why Trump should be removed from office.