 
 

Cara Delevingne Calls Ashley Benson Her 'Safe Place' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Instagram
Celebrity

A week after her Twitter account was hacked, the 'Carnival Row' actress proves that all is well in her relationship with the former 'Pretty Little Liars' star as she wishes her a happy 30th birthday.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne has silenced rumours of a break-up with actress Ashley Benson by marking her 30th birthday with a touching tribute online.

The former "Pretty Little Liars" star celebrated the age milestone on Wednesday, December 18, and Delevingne made sure to shower her girlfriend with love on social media to let the world know how much Benson means to her.

The Brit took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the birthday girl, including one of the couple kissing in a bathtub, and captioned it, "Happy birthday @ashleybenson."

"There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters. It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious."

"I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being," the "Suicide Squad" actress continued.

Revealing her funny nicknames for her partner, she concluded, "I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy a**, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson (sic)."

Responding to the birthday tribute, Benson wrote, "Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween (sic)."

The couple's relationship came under scrutiny last week (ends December 13), when a hacker took over Delevingne's Twitter account and declared, "Me and Ashley broke up (sic)."

Benson subsequently confirmed they were still together by responding to a fan who asked, "Did you break up with cara?", to which she simply replied, "nope."

The stars first went public with their romance in May 2018.

Cara Delevingne Pushes Instagram's Limits With This Risky Naked Hug

Cara Delevingne Peeing in Parking Lot When McDonald's Refuses to Let Her Use Toilet

Cara Delevingne Spills How Ashley Benson Made Her Truly Open Up

Cara Delevingne Recalls Eating Dead Rat With Bear Grylls

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

