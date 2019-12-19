 
 

Sharon Osbourne Spills Why She Will Spend Christmas Apart From Ozzy for First Time in 40 Years

Sharon Osbourne Spills Why She Will Spend Christmas Apart From Ozzy for First Time in 40 Years
WENN
Celebrity

During an appearance on 'Loose Women', 'The Talk' co-host reveals that she and daughter Kelly will be in London for the holiday, while her rocker husband stays in Los Angeles with their other children.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years, after doctors ordered the Black Sabbath rocker not to fly.

"The Talk" host revealed her famous family's holiday arrangements during an appearance on British daytime show "Loose Women", explaining Ozzy will stay in Los Angeles with their kids Jack Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne, and their respective families, while Sharon and daughter Kelly Osbourne spend Christmas in London while she appears in "Nativity! The Musical".

"He's not going to come he's going to stay home with Jack and Amy and the grandkids and I'm here with Kelly," she said. "It's the first time – this will be our 40th Christmas – that we're not together. It's going to be different. Kelly and I are going out for our Christmas lunch."

Explaining Ozzy's ill health was the reason behind the change in plans, the former "America's Got Talent" judge added: "He fell and damaged his spine. It's kind of been like a domino effect, one thing happens then another thing.

"The doctors didn't want him to get on the plane. And Ozzy I must say is quite nervous about flying all that way."

Ozzy was forced to scrap all of his 2019 tour dates following a terrible fall at his home, which dislodged metal rods fitted in his spine after a 2003 all-terrain vehicle accident. He has also suffered from a staph infection in his thumb, flu and bronchitis.

He recently made a triumphant return to the stage alongside rappers Post Malone and Travis Scott (II) at the American Music Awards last month.

You can share this post!

Cara Delevingne Calls Ashley Benson Her 'Safe Place' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Taylor Swift Raves Over Surprise Birthday Party Thrown by 'Lover' Collaborators
Related Posts
Sharon Osbourne Spills Why She Will Spend Christmas Apart From Ozzy for First Time in 40 Years

Sharon Osbourne Spills Why She Will Spend Christmas Apart From Ozzy for First Time in 40 Years

Sharon Osbourne Labeled 'Self-Hating Meeskite' by Music Blogger She Lashed Out at

Sharon Osbourne Labeled 'Self-Hating Meeskite' by Music Blogger She Lashed Out at

Sharon Osbourne and Chrissy Teigen Feuding Over John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Remake

Sharon Osbourne and Chrissy Teigen Feuding Over John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Remake

Sharon Osbourne Takes a Jab at John Legend Over 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Remake

Sharon Osbourne Takes a Jab at John Legend Over 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Remake

Ozzy Osbourne Freaked Out When Sharon Copped a Feel of Duchess of Cornwall's Boobs

Ozzy Osbourne Freaked Out When Sharon Copped a Feel of Duchess of Cornwall's Boobs

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie