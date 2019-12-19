K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

Instagram/WENN/Instagram/JLN Photography Celebrity

The singer and reality TV star defends Jewel Harris after her husband's ex-girlfriend, Ashley Weatherspoon, claims that he cheated on her with Jewel during their relationship.

AceShowbiz - J.R. Smith's wife, Jewel Harris is currently having a hard time dealing with cheating drama surrounding their marriage. As if that isn't difficult enough for her, now she also has to deal with allegations made by the basketball star's ex-girlfriend, Ashley Weatherspoon.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the lifestyle blogger claimed that Smith cheated on her with Jewel when they were still in a relationship. "But wasn't he in a relationship when...," so she said on the photo-sharing platform. Her post soon made its way to several gossip blog, and that was when K. Michelle caught wind of the post.

Reading her post, the singer and reality TV star surely wasn't having it. She called her "delusional," before adding, "I know you not coming on here kicking this woman when she's down you dirty h*e. This the same b***h yall that called me about this n***a before he was married. B***h he left you at the alter and married the other woman and you still man."

Michelle continued, "Since you wanna be vocal tell them about how I got you fired from a good paying job at Atlantic cause you were harassing the artist (ME) about a n***a and you STILL going." She then threatened to "beat yo a** on site h*e," if Ashley refused to "leave this family alone and allow them space and some peace." She concluded her post by saying, "You will get stomped in the name of the lord. I ain't forgot!"

Smith and Ashley dated on-and-off for two years, before he dumped her to marry Jewel. Right after returning from a vacation with Ashley, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player had his daughter, Demi, present Jewel with a ring in a small red box. The couple got married in August 2015.