Yellowcard to Press On With Copyright Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

The defunct punk rock band launched a $15 million legal action against the late 'Lucid Dreams' rapper in October for lifting melodic elements of 'Holly Wood Died' without authorization.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Defunct punk rockers Yellowcard have decided to press on with their $15 million (£11.5 million) copyright infringement lawsuit over Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" hit despite the rapper's death.

Former bandmates Peter Mosley, Ryan Key, Sean Wellman-Mackin and Longineu Parsons III initially launched the legal action in October, accusing the 21-year-old of lifting melodic elements of their 2006 song "Holly Wood Died" without authorisation.

At the time, they demanded compensation as well as royalties and co-ownership of "Lucid Dreams", but the suit was put on hold following Juice WRLD's tragic passing on 8 December.

However, the musicians have since chosen to continue pursuing the case, according to court papers obtained by XXLMag.com.

In the documents, the ex-Yellowcard members requested an extension to the 9 December deadline previously set by court officials for representatives for Juice WRLD and his fellow defendants, including producer Nick Mira and label executives at Grade A Productions and Interscope Records, to answer the complaint, and their motion was granted.

The defendants now have until 4 February (20) to file an official response to the lawsuit.

Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away after suffering a seizure at Midway International Airport in his native Chicago, Illinois, and was laid to rest on Friday, December 13.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined, although authorities have confirmed reports suggesting the MC, who had battled substance abuse, was treated for opioid use on his private jet shortly before his demise.

