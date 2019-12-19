Christina Hendricks Reaches Settlement With Ex-Husband Days After Divorce Filing

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity

In the papers she filed in a Los Angeles court on December 13, the 'Mad Men' actress notes that she and Geoffrey Arend had actually parted ways back in April after 10 years of marriage.

Actresshas settled her divorce from husband, just three days after filing court papers to make their split official.

The "Mad Men" star and "Madam Secretary" actor Arend announced their separation in October, and Hendricks moved to legally end their 10-year marriage in a Los Angeles court on Friday, December 13.

In the documents, the 44 year old revealed the couple had actually parted ways back in April, and it appears the pair used the months following the break-up to work out the terms of a financial settlement, as an agreement notice was filed on Monday, reports The Blast.

Details about the divorce deal have not been disclosed.

Hendricks and Arend do not share any children, but in their joint statement addressing their split, promised to "always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."