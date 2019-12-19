Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai and rapper Young Jeezy's romance is surely heating up. Rumor has it, the lovebirds are expecting their child together after dating for less than a year.

A source who is close to the Los Angeles-based show claims to MTO News that the 40-year-old TV personality is eating for two. The insider says that production has been told to shoot Jeannie at new angles. "We've been told to shoot Jeannie from the side to make her look slimmer. Jeannie is already a tiny girl, so there's really no need to make her slimmer," shares the source.

"Then we were told that they expect her to gain weight, and they wanted to try and hide it from the cameras," the informant continues. The new order prompts everyone in the production to think that Jennie is pregnant with her rapper beau as she's been wanting to have children.

Should the rumors be true, it will be such surprising development. Not only because the two had only confirmed their relationship in August, it's also because Jeannie previously split from Freddy Harteis, her husband of 10 years, because she didn't want to have children.

It appeared that things were different now for Jeannie compared to when she was with Freddy. "My own standards were low," the 40-year-old revealed to co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Tamera Mowry and guest-host Tisha Campbell while talking about her past relationship in an October episode of "The Real". "We can go into a whole counseling session on why I only gave myself the bare minimum."

However, Jeanni wasn't trying to put the blame solely on Freddy. "I am not blaming my ex for the things that he barely came through to do," she said. "When [Freddy] said things like 'good for you' or 'that's cool,' I'm like, 'That's great, he supports me!' That to me is my standard of support."

She only realized that she deserved more when she started dating Jeezy. Not being able to hold back her tears, Jeanni said, "I didn't even know until my new relationship that something as basic…. I'm not crying to feel bad. It was just so touchy."

"But even something as basic as like at his birthday party, he left his own birthday to drive me to the airport. He was like, 'are you kidding? I want to see you off,' " she continued saying of the "Put On" rapper. "You can blame [your exes] but just be mindful of your standards."