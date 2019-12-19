 
 

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Netflix
Celebrity

A pregnant Eniko Parrish is seen confronting the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor about his sex tape scandal and saying to her husband that he 'publicly humiliated' her.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart took fans back to when he was caught cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish. In a trailer for his new documentary "Don’t F**k This Up", Eniko burst into tears as she confronted the actor/comedian, "You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?' "

A sex tape of Kevin with another woman came out in 2017 when his wife was pregnant with his child. "Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be," he said back then, claiming that he was being blackmailed.

The woman in the video, model Montia Sabbag, then filed a lawsuit against him. She accused the actor of conspiring with his friend to secretly record their consensual intercourse.

Before the sex tape came to light, Kevin's former wife Torrei Hart claimed the "Ride Along" star cheated on her with Eniko during their marriage. "I'm gonna be honest with y'all people. I can't even be shocked anymore," he brushed off the accusation.

Besides revisiting the sex tape scandal, the documentary addressed the backlash over his past homophobic tweets which resurfaced shortly after he was announced as a host for Academy Awards. He eventually pulled out of the hosting gig, and the Oscars was held without an emcee.

The 6-part documentary-series is due December 27 on Netflix. He said, "I have lived my life as an open book...I have forever told my stories on stage and tried my best to give my fans as much of me as possible...I honestly believe in transparency....I believe in being ok with the ups & downs that come with life."

He continued, "The goal is to grow & to improve & become the best version of yourself possible. This Documentary will give you guys an unbelievably close look into my life in a way that I have never shown before. This is my story....the good the bad and the ugly!!!"

You can share this post!

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Tom Cruise Coaching Co-Stars Through Fighter Jet Flights for 'Top Gun' Sequel
Related Posts
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Kevin Hart Questions Why He Has Yet to Be Chosen as Sexiest Man Alive

Kevin Hart Questions Why He Has Yet to Be Chosen as Sexiest Man Alive

Kevin Hart Calls 2019 'a Hell of a Year' as He's Honored With Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Kevin Hart Calls 2019 'a Hell of a Year' as He's Honored With Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Kevin Hart Avoids Jury Trial in Lawsuit Against Game Bosses

Kevin Hart Avoids Jury Trial in Lawsuit Against Game Bosses

Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Debuts Much Younger Boyfriend on Instagram, Fans Cast Doubt

Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Debuts Much Younger Boyfriend on Instagram, Fans Cast Doubt

Most Read
People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men
Celebrity

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie