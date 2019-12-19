Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Netflix Celebrity

A pregnant Eniko Parrish is seen confronting the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor about his sex tape scandal and saying to her husband that he 'publicly humiliated' her.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart took fans back to when he was caught cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish. In a trailer for his new documentary "Don’t F**k This Up", Eniko burst into tears as she confronted the actor/comedian, "You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?' "

A sex tape of Kevin with another woman came out in 2017 when his wife was pregnant with his child. "Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be," he said back then, claiming that he was being blackmailed.

The woman in the video, model Montia Sabbag, then filed a lawsuit against him. She accused the actor of conspiring with his friend to secretly record their consensual intercourse.

Before the sex tape came to light, Kevin's former wife Torrei Hart claimed the "Ride Along" star cheated on her with Eniko during their marriage. "I'm gonna be honest with y'all people. I can't even be shocked anymore," he brushed off the accusation.

Besides revisiting the sex tape scandal, the documentary addressed the backlash over his past homophobic tweets which resurfaced shortly after he was announced as a host for Academy Awards. He eventually pulled out of the hosting gig, and the Oscars was held without an emcee.

The 6-part documentary-series is due December 27 on Netflix. He said, "I have lived my life as an open book...I have forever told my stories on stage and tried my best to give my fans as much of me as possible...I honestly believe in transparency....I believe in being ok with the ups & downs that come with life."

He continued, "The goal is to grow & to improve & become the best version of yourself possible. This Documentary will give you guys an unbelievably close look into my life in a way that I have never shown before. This is my story....the good the bad and the ugly!!!"