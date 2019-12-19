Tom Cruise Coaching Co-Stars Through Fighter Jet Flights for 'Top Gun' Sequel

Paramount Pictures Movie

The 'Mission Impossible' actor is credited for helping his 'Top Gun: Maverick' so-stars including Miles Teller get through the scenes taken in fighter aircrafts.

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise helped his "Top Gun: Maverick" co-stars learn how to cope with the g-forces involved in flying in a fighter plane.

The action legend returns as flying ace Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the long-awaited sequel to 1986's "Top Gun", with his character this time in charge of teaching a new generation of U.S. Navy pilots.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and co-star Miles Teller reveal in a new promotional featurette that the star, who first flew in F-14's controlled by working airmen while filming the original movie, also played a mentoring role on set - helping them get through scenes filmed in fighter planes.

Jerry says, "Thanks to Tom, all the actors become accustomed to the g-forces by all the training that they're doing."

Miles Teller adds, "Putting us up in these jets it's very serious, that's why everybody thought it would be impossible, and I think when Tom hears that something's impossible, or it can't be done, that's when he gets to work."

To capture the real experience of flying a fighter plane, director Joseph Kosinski fitted IMAX cameras in the cockpit with the actors, who were in aircraft being flown by professionals.

Describing how important it was to put his co-stars to the test, Tom explains, "It is aggressive, you can't act that. The distortion in the face. They're pulling seven-and-a-half, eight g's. That's 1600 lbs of force and I'm so proud of them and what they've done."

"Top Gun: Maverick" debuts in cinemas on June 26, 2020.