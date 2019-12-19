 
 

Tom Cruise Coaching Co-Stars Through Fighter Jet Flights for 'Top Gun' Sequel

Tom Cruise Coaching Co-Stars Through Fighter Jet Flights for 'Top Gun' Sequel
Paramount Pictures
Movie

The 'Mission Impossible' actor is credited for helping his 'Top Gun: Maverick' so-stars including Miles Teller get through the scenes taken in fighter aircrafts.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise helped his "Top Gun: Maverick" co-stars learn how to cope with the g-forces involved in flying in a fighter plane.

The action legend returns as flying ace Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the long-awaited sequel to 1986's "Top Gun", with his character this time in charge of teaching a new generation of U.S. Navy pilots.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and co-star Miles Teller reveal in a new promotional featurette that the star, who first flew in F-14's controlled by working airmen while filming the original movie, also played a mentoring role on set - helping them get through scenes filmed in fighter planes.

Jerry says, "Thanks to Tom, all the actors become accustomed to the g-forces by all the training that they're doing."

Miles Teller adds, "Putting us up in these jets it's very serious, that's why everybody thought it would be impossible, and I think when Tom hears that something's impossible, or it can't be done, that's when he gets to work."

To capture the real experience of flying a fighter plane, director Joseph Kosinski fitted IMAX cameras in the cockpit with the actors, who were in aircraft being flown by professionals.

Describing how important it was to put his co-stars to the test, Tom explains, "It is aggressive, you can't act that. The distortion in the face. They're pulling seven-and-a-half, eight g's. That's 1600 lbs of force and I'm so proud of them and what they've done."

"Top Gun: Maverick" debuts in cinemas on June 26, 2020.

You can share this post!

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Robert De Niro Vows to Cut Off His Children If They Act Like Donald Trump's Family
Related Posts
Tom Cruise Coaching Co-Stars Through Fighter Jet Flights for 'Top Gun' Sequel

Tom Cruise Coaching Co-Stars Through Fighter Jet Flights for 'Top Gun' Sequel

Tom Cruise Admits Return to 'Top Gun' Feels Really Weird, Jon Hamm Claims

Tom Cruise Admits Return to 'Top Gun' Feels Really Weird, Jon Hamm Claims

Kelly McGillis Is Glad Jennifer Connelly Is a Part of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Kelly McGillis Is Glad Jennifer Connelly Is a Part of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise Treats Fans at San Diego Comic-Con to First 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer

Tom Cruise Treats Fans at San Diego Comic-Con to First 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer

Jay Ellis Praises Tom Cruise for Being Amazing Mentor on 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set

Jay Ellis Praises Tom Cruise for Being Amazing Mentor on 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set

Most Read
Ryan Reynolds Convinced '6 Underground' Stunt Would Cost Him His Life
Movie

Ryan Reynolds Convinced '6 Underground' Stunt Would Cost Him His Life

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

'Jumanji: The Next Level' Rules Box Office as Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' Flops

'Jumanji: The Next Level' Rules Box Office as Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' Flops

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist

Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Among 2020 Oscars Best Original Song Shortlist