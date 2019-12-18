Rebel Wilson Gets Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Paparazzi Photos

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

Actress Rebel Wilson is facing a federal lawsuit for copyright infringement over a series of paparazzi photos she posted on social media.

AceShowbiz - Actress Rebel Wilson is facing a federal lawsuit for copyright infringement over a series of paparazzi photos she posted on social media.

Officials at Xposure Photo Agency are going after the "Pitch Perfect" star for allegedly lifting the snaps from the Daily Mail, where they were published in April, 2018, and sharing them on her Instagram page without authorisation.

The images in question featured Wilson with co-star Anne Hathaway on the set of their crime comedy "The Hustle", and the plaintiffs claim they attempted to have the pictures taken down by firing off a cease and desist notice to the Australian funnywoman in September, 2018.

However, they have since been forced to act on the legal threat by taking Wilson to court, and are now suing for $150,000 (£114,300) per infringement, according to paperwork obtained by The Blast.

They are also demanding an injunction banning Wilson from ever posting their photos online to her followers, which total more than 6.7 million on Instagram alone.

Wilson isn't the first star to face court action over photos shared to social media - her "Isn't It Romantic" co-star Liam Hemsworth is dealing with a similar suit from bosses at Splash News and Picture Agency, while model Bella Hadid is caught up in her own legal trouble after posting shots owned by Xposure executives online.