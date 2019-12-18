Tyga Recruits Los Del Rio for Comedic 'Ayy Macarena' Video

Instagram Music

Released on November 17, the music video is inspired by Jim Carrey's comedy classic 'The Mask', and features the 'Rack City' rapper giving his own spin to the famed Macarena dance moves.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Tyga has recruited original "Macarena" hitmakers Los del Rio to star in a funny new music video for his revamp of the catchy dance tune.

The "Rack City" MC reworked the 1990s song for "Ayy Macarena", and he decided to honor Los del Rio by inviting them to be part of the promo, which was partly inspired by Jim Carrey's comedy classic "The Mask".

The colorful video was released on Tuesday, December 17, and opens with veteran Latin stars Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones performing at a jazz club, where Tyga is seated in a booth, all dressed up in a yellow suit and hat, identical to the attire sported by Carrey in the 1994 movie.

He is featured ogling a sexy dancer onstage, as computer graphics are used to make his eyes pop and his tongue roll out in awe.

The footage cuts to the rapper performing his own spin on the famed Macarena dance moves on a Los Angeles street, and then to Tyga dressed as a mobster as he smokes a cigar with Los del Rio.

"Ayy Macarena" has become a big hit for Tyga, garnering more than 35 million streams on Spotify since the single's release last month (November 2019).

It has also led to the viral #MacarenaChallenge on social media, which has inspired fans to share their Macarena moves and post them online.