Lil Boosie Rants After Car Was Smashed and Jewelry Was Robbed
Boosie Badazz launches a foul-mouthed tirade on Instagram after falling victim to robbery and losing his expensive jewelry including a chain with diamonds valued at $70,000.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Boosie has called in the police after he was robbed of $70,000 worth of jewellery.

A man was spotted breaking into Boosie's Bentley SUV on Monday, December 16 as the hip-hop star dined at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen near Atlanta, Georgia, and made off with two diamond-studded rings, valued at $10,000 each, and a rose gold Cuban link chain with diamonds, estimated at $50,000.

According to TMZ, the robbery was witnessed by Boosie's associate Brian Wilcott, aka rapper B-Will, who attempted to give chase, but lost the guy when he jumped into a getaway car.

Boosie has since taken to Instagram to vent about the crime and challenge the robbers to face off with him in person, insisting they will have a hard time trying to offload one of the rings, which had the word "BOSSMAN" spelled out in diamonds.

"Be a gangsta and drop your location about that ring, ol' b**ch-a** n**ga," he ranted. "Be a gangsta and send your 'hood. How you gon' sell that? You can't do nothing but put it on, b**ch (sic)."

