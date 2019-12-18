Hope Solo Pregnant With Twins a Year After Miscarriage That Almost Took Her Life

WENN Celebrity

The former goalkeeper shows off her baby bump and announces she's expecting her first children with husband Jerramy Stevens while co-hosting a sports TV program.

AceShowbiz - Hope Solo is having a bun in the over. The former soccer goalkeeper announced she's expecting not just one but two babies, a boy and girl. "Miniature soccer team on the way," the mom-to-be revealed while co-hosting "BeIN Sports USA" with George D. Metellus.

Before the cat is out of the bag, the 38-year-old Olympic gold medalist teased on her Instagram Story, "Don't miss an announcement! Fit for a family." She showed off her baby bump in a black form-fitting dress while posing with her co-host Metellus in an empty hallway.

Hope Solo shows off her baby bump

The twin babies will be Solo's first children with former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens. The couple got married in November 2012 after he was released from police custody. He was arrested for alleged domestic violence following a physical altercation with Solo back then.

Solo and Stevens, 40, have been trying to have baby for a long time. She finally got pregnant in 2018 but unfortunately miscarried. According to her doctor, she was pregnant with twins but one was ectopic or happened outside the uterus. "The doctor said I was hours from dying," she said.

The World Cup champion told Elle magazine she had to undergo surgery to remove her fallopian tube. Following the devastating miscarriage, she turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive.