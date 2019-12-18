 
 

'The Souvenir' Tops Nominations at 2020 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

A24
The Joanna Hogg-directed movie starring Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne get nominated for top categories at the upcoming British prize-giving event.

AceShowbiz - Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne's film "The Souvenir" leads the nominees for the 2020 London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The film received seven nominations when they were announced at The May Fair Hotel in the British capital on Tuesday, December 17, putting it ahead of "The Irishman" and "1917", which bagged six each.

Tilda received a supporting actress nod for her role playing the mother of her daughter's character, Julie, a film student who embarks on a relationship with a secretive older man, played by Tom Burke.

Honor is nominated for the Young British Performer prize, while Tom is up for Actor of the Year and British/Irish Actor of the Year. In the main category he will battle it out with Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), Robert De Niro ("The Irishman"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), and Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker").

Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Lupita Nyong'o ("Us"), Florence Pugh ("Midsommar"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell), and Renee Zellweger ("Judy") will compete for the Actress of the Year Award.

Nominated for Film of the Year alongside "The Souvenir" are "The Irishman", "1917", "Joker", "Knives Out", "Marriage Story", "Midsommar", "Pain and Glory", "Parasite", and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire".

Joining Tilda in the supporting actress category are Laura Dern ("Marriage Story"), Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers"), Florence Pugh ("Little Women"), and Margot Robbie ("Bombshell").

Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), Shia LaBeouf ("Honey Boy"), Al Pacino ("The Irishman"), Joe Pesci ("The Irishman"), and Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") will face off for the equivalent male prize.

Pedro Almodovar ("Pain and Glory"), Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite"), Sam Mendes ("1917"), Celine Sciamma ("Portrait of a Lady on Fire"), and Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman") are the nominees for Director of the Year.

The winners will be announced on January 30, 2020, again at The May Fair Hotel

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Film of the Year:

Foreign Language Film of the Year:

Documentary of the Year:

Director of the Year:

Screenwriter of the Year:

Actress of the Year:

Actor of the Year:

Supporting Actress of the Year:

Supporting Actor of the Year:

British/Irish Film: The Attenborough Award:

British/Irish Actress:

British/Irish Actor (for Body of Work):

Young British/Irish Performance:

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker - The Philip French Award:

  • Waad Al-Kateab & Edward Watts - "For Sama"
  • Richard Billingham - "Ray & Liz"
  • Mark Jenkin - "Bait"
  • Owen McCafferty - "Ordinary Love"
  • Nicole Taylor - "Wild Rose"

British/Irish Short Film of the Year:

  • "Appreciation"
  • "Beyond the North Winds: A Post-Nuclear Reverie"
  • "The Devil's Harmony"
  • "Kingdom Come"
  • "Pompeii"

Technical Achievement Award:

  • "Ad Astra" - Allen Maris, visual effects
  • "Apollo 11" - Todd Douglas Miller, film editing
  • "Judy" - Jeremy Woodhead, makeup and hair
  • "Little Women" - Jacqueline Durran, costumes
  • "Motherless Brooklyn" - Daniel Pemberton, music
  • "Monos" - Jasper Wolf, cinematography
  • "1917" - Oliver Tarney, sound design
  • "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" - Barbara Ling, production design
  • "Parasite" - Lee Ha Jun, production design
  • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" - Will Becher & Richard Phelan, animation

Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film:

  • Sally Potter, Sandy Powell
  • 40th Anniversary Award
  • Aardman Animation

