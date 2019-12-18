Robbie Williams Wants to Hire Detective to Locate Missing Bandmate Jason Orange

WENN Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams has joked he wants to "hire a detective" to track down former Take That star Jason Orange, after admitting none of the band knows their pal's whereabouts.

Jason was a part of the original line-up of the chart-topping British boyband, but hasn't been in contact with singers Gary Barlow, Mark Owen or Howard Donald since quitting the group in 2014.

Speaking on his "At Home with the Williamses" podcast with wife Ayda, Robbie, who was a member of Take That from 1989 to 1995, and briefly returned for the Progress album in 2010, joked he "should hire a private detective" to locate his pal.

"You know you can have that Find My Phone thing?" he quipped. "The whole of Take That should have a locate Jason Orange thing because none of us know where he's gone."

The "Feel" hitmaker added, "I should hire a private detective - he finds out where Jason Orange is, we inject him with a beeping thing, a chip, then we know where Jason is at all times."

Explaining his decision to shun the limelight at the time, Jason said, "There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this."