Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

The 'Dance With Me Tonight' singer can't wait to spend Christmas with his fitness enthusiast girlfriend Amelia Tank after four years of having a lonely holiday.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Olly Murs has gone public with his new bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank, revealing he's excited to spend Christmas with his new love after four years of marking the holiday as a single man.

It was revealed in September that Olly was dating Amelia, who goes by the name 'Tank the Bank' in her bodybuilding competitions, after seeing her pictures on Instagram and swapping flirty messages with the 27-year-old.

And as he spoke to reporters at "The Voice 2020" launch at London's Soho Hotel on Monday, December 16, Olly failed to hide his excitement as he gushed about the new romance, and his plans for the festive season with Amelia.

"I'm going to spend some time with her really, it's been amazing," the 35-year-old singer said. "I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great."

"They always say when you're always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like... we're having our own Christmas together. It's going to be nice."

Former "The X Factor" runner-up Olly added that he predicts a long and happy future with Amelia, and has even thought about moving in with her.

"We're not living together yet, but woah, I can barely look after myself! Who knows? I'm in a great place and I love being with her so we'll see," he grinned.

Amelia's toned physique has won her several bodybuilding competitions, including the Bikini Tall and Miss Model categories at the Miami Pro World Championships, last year.

