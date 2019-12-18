 
 

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD
The 'Drug Addict' rapper scraps his song about drug abuse at Los Angeles concert and perform the recently-deceased rapper's hit single 'Lucid Dreams' instead.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lil Pump has removed his hit song "Drug Addict" from his live show in favour of a heartfelt tribute to late rapper Juice WRLD.

The 21-year-old, real name Jarad Higgins, died at Chicago's Midway Airport after suffering a seizure on 8 December, and his family later opened up on the star's long-term battle with "prescription drug dependency."

In honour of Juice, Pump, real name Gazzy Garcia, dropped his popular tune - which glorifies drug abuse - from his set at Los Angeles' Rolling Loud Festival and instead performed Juice's hit single, "Lucid Dreams", along with a video displaying "Rest in Peace."

He went on to honour late star XXXTentacion, who was killed in June 2018.

Following Juice's passing, he was laid to rest in an open casket funeral in Harvey, Illinois, on Friday.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, although authorities have confirmed reports suggesting the MC, who had battled substance abuse, was treated for opioid use on his private jet shortly before his demise.

