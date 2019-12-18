 
 

Selena Gomez Says She 'Soiled' Her Pants When Going to Ed Sheeran's Concert

Selena Gomez Says She 'Soiled' Her Pants When Going to Ed Sheeran's Concert
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Lose You to Love Me' crooner claims while on the way to the concert, she was in desperate need of the toilet but unfortunately got stuck in traffic.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez had an unfortunate accident when she got stuck in traffic on the way to an Ed Sheeran concert.

The "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker was on the way to watch the British superstar in concert in California with pals when she got caught short needing the toilet - and confessed she "soiled my pants a bit" amid the excitement.

"Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl," she remembered in a chat with Britain's KISS Breakfast radio show. "There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let's say 'down there' in that area."

"I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit," the usually glamorous star blushed. "I was that excited but I didn't want to leave. So I kind of just went alright I'll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert."

Selena is currently promoting her upcoming album "Rare", which drops next month, and teased fans will see a transition on her latest collection.

"I've got to a point where I understand this is the life that I chose…" the "Look at Her Now" star explained. "I wanted this record to be an example of where I am right now. I also feel it's important to keep a little to myself but also hopefully give something to the world.”

You can share this post!

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Brian Tarantina Died of Drug Overdose

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Says She 'Soiled' Her Pants When Going to Ed Sheeran's Concert

Selena Gomez Says She 'Soiled' Her Pants When Going to Ed Sheeran's Concert

Selena Gomez: 2019 Was Really Powerful for Me

Selena Gomez: 2019 Was Really Powerful for Me

Selena Gomez Looks Drunk at 2019 AMAs in New Video

Selena Gomez Looks Drunk at 2019 AMAs in New Video

Report: Selena Gomez Had Panic Attack Prior to 'Off-Key' Performance at the 2019 AMAs

Report: Selena Gomez Had Panic Attack Prior to 'Off-Key' Performance at the 2019 AMAs

Selena Gomez Debuts New Thigh Tattoo on AMAs Day

Selena Gomez Debuts New Thigh Tattoo on AMAs Day

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Cozy With Wiz Khalifa, Caresses His Face in Car

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Ashley Graham on Gaining 50 Pounds During Pregnancy: I Don't Care!

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb

Kenya Moore Gets Dragged Over Shady Exchange With 'Married to Medicine' Star Quad Webb