Selena Gomez Says She 'Soiled' Her Pants When Going to Ed Sheeran's Concert

The 'Lose You to Love Me' crooner claims while on the way to the concert, she was in desperate need of the toilet but unfortunately got stuck in traffic.

Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez had an unfortunate accident when she got stuck in traffic on the way to an Ed Sheeran concert.

The "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker was on the way to watch the British superstar in concert in California with pals when she got caught short needing the toilet - and confessed she "soiled my pants a bit" amid the excitement.

"Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl," she remembered in a chat with Britain's KISS Breakfast radio show. "There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let's say 'down there' in that area."

"I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit," the usually glamorous star blushed. "I was that excited but I didn't want to leave. So I kind of just went alright I'll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert."

Selena is currently promoting her upcoming album "Rare", which drops next month, and teased fans will see a transition on her latest collection.

"I've got to a point where I understand this is the life that I chose…" the "Look at Her Now" star explained. "I wanted this record to be an example of where I am right now. I also feel it's important to keep a little to myself but also hopefully give something to the world.”