K. Michelle Thrilled at Reports Tekashi69 Could Be Released From Jail This Week

While the 'I Just Can't Do This' singer is happy that 6ix9ine is possibly getting out of prison in less than 72 hours, some Twitter users share mixed reactions to the unconfirmed news.

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - K. Michelle has reacted to reports that Tekashi a.k.a. 6ix9ine could be released from federal prison this Friday, December 20. Not having any issue with the incarcerated rapper, she took to Twitter to share excitement over the news.

"Idc idc im happy 69 is getting out. That man is so entertaining& I like his music," she posted on Monday, December 15. She added, "S**t he didnt snitch on me, and if somebody tried to kill me i'm snitching 2,and im snitching on you cheating n****s. Lol.Half these rappers y'all like ARE NOT ABOUT THAT LIFE. Big FACTS."

While she's glad that 6ix9ine didn't snitch on her, she warned everyone that she wouldn't hesitate to report those who have done her wrong. "I will press charges and send yo a** right to jail and sleep like a baby. I'm a grown business woman i'm not fighting yo h**s for real and lose everything. You going to jail over here. Period and then sleep like a baby," she remarked.

K. Michelle posted the statements after rumors swirled on the internet that the incarcerated rapper would be released from federal prison in less than 72 hours when a judge announces his sentence in the federal racketeering case.

New York attorney Moe Gangat, who has been following the case closely for months, said in an Instagram video that he had seen the legal paperwork suggesting the hip-hop star would be out in less than 72 hours. "Look for Tekashi to get out this Wednesday, December 18 with a sentence of time served. When it’s all said and done, he's likely to have served just under one year in federal prison," so he claimed.

He explained, "The way federal sentencing works is the government tells the judge what sentence the person should get. Here, the government hasn't asked for any sentence. When the government doesn't ask for a sentence, what they're saying is time served, no sentence."

While noting 6ix9ine could still potentially face 37 years in jail put states, Moe added that he feels it's unlikely that will happen. "He can still get up to 37 yrs.. however judges usually follow recommendations esp for those who cooperate," he said in another video.

However, 6ix9ine's close friend DJ Akademiks disputed the claims, posting on Twitter, "He's suppose to be sentenced in 72 hrs though, for which most believe as per recommendations of probation dept n govt (prosecutors) he get TIME SERVED (immediate release)..."

While 6ix9ine's release has not been confirmed, DJ Carnage has predicted the "FEFE" hitmaker's future in the music industry. He believes that the 23-year-old would be bigger than he was ever before, saying in an Instagram video, "He will be breaking Spotify records, Youtube records. He's about to have the biggest fucking record. He might come out with #1 record. We all know the kid aint dumb, he's smart. I'm stating facts here. The numbers are going to be so monumental it's going to blow people away."

Not all, however, are that thrilled the rapper is likely going to be released soon from prison. Reacting to the reports, one wrote on Twitter, "Damn! Did Tekashi have sex with the whole judicial system?" Some others predict his future following his release. "If the news that tekashi 69 might be released from jail in 72hrs is real, boy oh boy am I ready for all that is about to ensue," one wrote. Another eerily posted a meme depicting "When the Bloods see Tekashi getting killed."