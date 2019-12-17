 
 

Tori Spelling Afraid She Will Get 'Eaten Alive' If She Joins 'RHOBH'

WENN/Instar
TV

Finally addressing the long-standing rumors about her casting, the 'BH90210' star shares her belief that she is 'too nice' for 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has denied rumours she's joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", insisting she's "too nice" for the cut-throat reality show.

Fans have long been speculating that the "BH90210" star is gearing up to make waves on the Bravo reality show. But as she attended Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party with her family on Friday, December 13, Tori set the record straight about the rumour.

Asked if she had an interest in joining the show, Tori told reporters: "I could never do that. I love to watch it and I'm friends with them, I'm just like nope, I just wanna watch it on TV. It's one of my favourite shows, but not to be on, just to watch. As a viewer like everyone else."

Explaining she'd get "eaten alive" on the series, Tori added: "I am too nice and a people pleaser to get in those fights they get into."

The actress' admission comes after she revealed back in August that, despite the fact she was born in Beverly Hills, and now shares five children with husband Dean McDermott, she'd "never been asked" to do the show.

