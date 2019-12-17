Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

Sony Pictures Movie

When weighing in on the poor box office performance of the Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot, the 'Twilight Saga' star insists that she is really proud of the movie.

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart has addressed the poor box office performance of her latest movie, Elizabeth Banks' "Charlie's Angels" reboot.

The sequel to the '70s TV show and early '00s movies had been expected to shine at the box office but stalled with just $8.6 million (£6.4 million) in its opening weekend in the U.S.

Currently, the film's box office has earned approximately $55.8 million (£41.7 million) worldwide - just about covering production costs - and Stewart, who fronts the movie alongside Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, told website ComicBook.com she accepts the disappointing figures because it's "kind of hard to promote a movie like that."

"Well, to be honest with you, I think if I had made a movie that wasn't good and one that I wasn't proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated," she said. "Luckily I'm not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie. And I think that the kind of the climate that we're living in right now is polarising."

Explaining the difficulty in conveying the film's message, the "Twilight" actress continued, "I think trying to have a really complicated, overly politicised feminist conversation in a five minute TV interview about 'Charlie's Angels'... I'm like, 'Dude, we just wanted to have a good time.' "

The star confessed she's "bummed" that the frosty reception means a sequel is unlikely, but confessed she's still "really proud" of the film overall.

Banks previously sparked controversy among fans when she blamed the poor performance of the flick on "men not going to see women to action movies."